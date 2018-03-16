Plateau killings: Soldiers recover 23 corpses, arrest 7 suspects

Gyang Bere, Jos

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, has confirmed that 23 corpses were recovered at Mararaba Dare village during a search by troops of the 3rd Division Garrison, Jos, Plateau State, after a clash by Irigwe people in Miango Community and Fulani herdsmen in Bassa local government area.

Two soldiers died in the line of duty, while 7 suspects were arrested, with several weapons recovered.

General Texas in a press release issued in Jos said the corpses were recovered in the bush after herdsmen clashed on Wednesday 14 March, 2018 at Rafiki village in Bassa local government area.

“The troops responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals,” the Army spokesman said. “As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy. 2 soldiers paid the supreme price. 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.

“While conducting search, troops discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village, and many civilians were wounded. 2 other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services. They are stable.

“Weapons recovered include one Ak47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special, and one locally-made single barrel loaded with 15 rounds.”

He said the troops have intensified patrols within the general area to forestall further breakdown of law and other.