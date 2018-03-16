The Sun News
Home / National / Plateau killings: Soldiers recover 23 corpses, arrest 7 suspects

Plateau killings: Soldiers recover 23 corpses, arrest 7 suspects

— 16th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, has confirmed that 23 corpses were recovered at Mararaba Dare village during a search by troops of the 3rd Division Garrison, Jos, Plateau State, after a clash by Irigwe people in Miango Community and Fulani herdsmen in Bassa local government area.

Two soldiers died in the line of duty, while 7 suspects were arrested, with several weapons recovered.

General Texas in a press release issued in Jos said the corpses were recovered in the bush after herdsmen clashed on Wednesday 14 March, 2018 at Rafiki village in Bassa local government area.

“The troops responded to distress calls to the clash reported by locals,” the Army spokesman said. “As troops moved in to settle the dispute, the herdsmen opened fire on troops convoy. 2 soldiers paid the supreme price. 7 suspects were arrested in connection with the clashes.

“While conducting search, troops  discovered 23 dead bodies at Mararaba Dare shortly before Rafiki Village, and many civilians were wounded. 2 other soldiers wounded are receiving medical attention at 3 Division Military Hospital and Medical Services. They are stable.

“Weapons recovered include one Ak47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special, and one locally-made single barrel  loaded with 15 rounds.”

He said the troops have intensified patrols within the general area to forestall further breakdown of law and other.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th March 2018 at 12:21 pm
    Do not succumb to the enemy’s cheap tricks. Do not be deceived by the enemy. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down them all. Only the Sword decides. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war- march on them to full conquest in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

