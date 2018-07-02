The Sun News
AYUBA WABBA - NLC - SECURITY AGENCIES MUST DO MORE

Plateau killings: Security agencies must do more – NLC, PENGASSAN

— 2nd July 2018

Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of the recent killings in Plateau State, labour has called for more vigilance from the nation’s security agencies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), in separate statements condemning the incident, said the nation’s security, though stretched, must be seen to do more to restore the confidence of the civil populace.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, noted that if the emerging allegations are true that the attacks went on unchecked for hours then something needs to be done about the reaction time of the security operations in the state.

The NLC called for an end to the killings in Plateau State and said it was saddened by the renewed violence in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State and environs, leading to the killing of over 86 persons (as per police figures) by suspected herdsmen last weekend.

“We are disturbed by the range of targets, the duration of these attacks and the scope of casualties and destruction. Even in a full-scale war with another country, the statistics are numbing,” the NLC president said.

Condemning the killings, Wabba described them as senseless and barbaric and threatening to shatter once and for all the bonds of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence in the country.

Aside from tackling the security lapses, the NLC president added that the Federal and Plateau State governments, in consultation with the parties to the bloody conflict, should design a frame work for enduring peace.

He said, “The governments should quickly move to rebuild these communities and restore shattered lives as well as put and end to this anarchy.

“In spite of the fact that emotions understandably run high at the moment, it is important to appreciate the fact that reprisal attacks cannot bring the much needed peace. Peace lies in dialogue and in squarely addressing the underlying causes of the problem. Time to frankly talk to ourselves is now.”

In the same vein, PENGASSAN equally condemned at the statement by a spokesman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association that the killings were in response to rustling of about 300 cattle in the area.

According to PENGASSAN, that should not be an excuse for lawlessness in a country that has government and security apparatus to handle issues.

The union said, “PENGASSAN notes that the Security Agencies, especially the police seem helpless in the face of the mindless and unprovocative killing of innocent Nigerians. We therefore call for more recruitment into all arms of the Security Agencies, including the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and also advise the Security Agencies to review their strategies to put an end to the killing.

“The Security Agencies should improve their relationship with the communities to enable them get necessary information before any attacks.”

It equally implore the government to deploy a special squad of military and other forces permanently to troubled prone areas of Benue, Taraba and Plateau states.

It noted that the Federal Government should rise above just condemning such killings and courageously do all it takes to protect the lives and properties of citizens which is the whole essence of government.

2 Comments

  2. Tony 2nd July 2018 at 5:10 am
    Reply

    Security agencies must do more. Is that all you will say ? A whole NLC ? Anyway am not surprised . Is the Congress not headed by Ayuba Wabba a northerner an hausa man? Born terrorists.

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd July 2018 at 6:07 am
    Reply

    The said NLC and PENGASSAN leadership are ignorant of reality by asking the killers to do more- to do more means to kill more this territory natives to Force this territory natives together under the fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. If the leadership of NLC and PENGASSAN are complicit and collaborators of the enemy against this territory natives, NLC and PENGASSAN must go down with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

