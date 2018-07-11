Plateau killings: Prosecute suspects in Jos, Gowon task FG

Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has urged the Federal Government to prosecute, in Jos, suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent killing of over 200 farmers in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He lamented that perpetrators of previous killings in the state were arrested and taken to Abuja where they were freed without any legal action.

Gowon disclosed this on Tuesday, during a condolence visit to Governor Simon Lalong, at Government House, Jos, the state capital.

“People that were arrested in connection to the recent killings should be investigated and prosecuted in Jos where the crime was committed.”

He described social media reports which blamed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings as unfortunate.

“The Buhari I know will not be involved; certainly no leader will encourage his people to be killed.”

General Gowon commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state and also, sympathised with victims and survivors of the heinous crime and decried the past practise where suspects arrested were taken to Abuja and eventually released.

Governor Lalong vowed to signed into law the relevant laws to ensure that perpetrators of the recent attack are tried and prosecuted in the state.

“We’ve reviewed adequate laws to prosecute offenders in Jos and we are working hard to ensure the enthronement of sustainable peace on the Plateau.”

Lalong commended the former head of state for standing by the state as a father, and promised that all efforts are being made to restore the state to its place of glory.