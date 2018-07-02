Gyang Bere, Jos

Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) also known as Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Atolagbe has paraded 11 armed men alleged to have carried out the bloody attack in rural communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gen. Atolagbe, who paraded the suspects, on Monday, at the STF Headquarters, in Jos, through the Information Officer, Major Adam Umar, said the suspects were arrested with arms and ammunition at the scene of the attack.

He said three suspects were arrested in connection to the Saturday June 13, 2018 incident, while 11 of the suspects were arrested subsequently in different locations which account to 14 suspects arrested.

“Today we are are parading 11 suspects in connection to the killings in Gashish, Ngnar and Ropp villages while some were also arrested in connection to the recent attack in Maraban Kantoma.”

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation, saying efforts was on to unravel more suspects in connection to the attack.

“Consequently, in his commitment to ensuring that the renewed attacks are promptly brought to an end, the Commander of the Operation OPHS, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, has relocated the Headquarters of the operation to Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

“The Operation SAFE HAVEN noted with dismay the continuous attitude of some criminals in Plateau State to make the state ungovernable through some unwarranted attacks on some communities and innocent villages despite the tireless efforts of the operation.

“We regret to say that at about 0300 hours on Sunday 1July, 2018, our men in Dorowa received a distress call from resident that Maraban Kantoma in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area was under attack by some armed bandits.

“On receiving the distress call, our men were mobilized to the scene immediately and repelled the attack. The assailants who were given a hot chase by our men and escaped with various degree of injuries while four of them were arrested.

“However, it is regrettable that our before our men could get to the scene of the attack four persons had already been killed by the attackers.”

He urged the residents to give security agencies useful information on how to avert further attack and on the need to arrest more suspects of the bloody killings.