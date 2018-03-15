The Sun News
Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa

Plateau killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Bassa

— 15th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bassa Local Government Area of the state, following persistent attacks in Dungu, Rafiki and some villages in Miango District.

The attacks have consumed dozens of lives.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of the State, Rufus Bature, the curfew is with immediate effect.

“Following  the unfortunate incident which took place in Dungu, Rafiki and some areas of Bassa local government area, which led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties, governor Simon Lalong, in consultation with security agencies, has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew (6:00pm-6:00am) in Bassa local government area, with immediate effect.

“However, government is calling on the affected communities to sheathe their swords as efforts are on to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the problem.”

“Consequently, security agencies in the affected Local Government Area have been mandated to enforce the curfew while law abiding citizens are being advised to go about their lawful business.”

