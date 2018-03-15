The Sun News
Home / National / Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong

Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong

— 15th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the persistent killings of innocent persons by suspected herdsmen in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has said that he would not rest until every person is secured in the state.

Governor Lalong said this in a state broadcast, on Thursday, after the imposition of curfew on Bassa Local Government Area where two military personnel serving with Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and 25 civilians were killed, on Wednesday.

In the words of the governor, “My fellow citizens of Plateau State, it is with a heavy heart that I address you at this very critical moment when the Peace and stability of our state is being threatened by evil forces determined to take us back to the gory moments of the past.

“Many of you must have heard of the recent attacks in Miango District of Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas respectively within the past one week. These series of systematic attacks orchestrated by armed men have led to the destruction of innocent lives and properties in these affected communities.

“As a responsible government that shares in the plight of its citizens, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the resurgence of violent attacks in some of our communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas and I will not rest until the people are secured.”

He said the emerging conflict trend has affected government’s resolved to consolidate on the gains of the post conflict peace-building and expressed commitment to ensure protection of lives and property remains unshakable in the state.

“As part of measures to in the interim arrest the vicious cycle of violent attacks, we are poised to immediately review our State security architecture while working closely with Security Agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, claimed that five Fulani herdsmen were attacked and killed by armed Irigwe militia of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area.

He said the killing took place on Wednesday March 14, 2018 at about 5:45am when the youths crossed into Rukuba Chiefdom of Bassa and attack Fulani herdsmen residences.

“They killed 5 Innocent Fulani, burned down over 150 houses, set properties worth millions of Naira ablazed, fired46 cows to death and carted away with about 400 cows.”

He gave names of the deceased persons as Baddikko Rogo, Adamu Musa, Salish Ibrahim, Usman Wada, Babangida Bajjhe and Damina Kiri were brutally killed and their villages in Rafiki, Dutsen Kura, Maraban Dere and Rafin Bauna were affected.

In a swift reaction, Chairman of Irigwe Youth Movement, Change Dodo Ayuba, dismissed the allegations and said the “Fulani herdsmen attack our communities last night despite the curfew imposed by the State Government.”

He said the Irigwe people did not attacked the Fulani, but vice versa after which 25 persons were killed, while 1,500 persons were displaced and several houses burnt.

2 Comments

  Azzo 15th March 2018 at 6:15 pm
    Reply

    My dear Lanlong, you forget so easily. What goes around surely comes around. Not many weeks ago you were giving your colleague and political mate a mouthful for his inability to provide security in his domain. You went as far as accusing him for being the reason why there is insecurity in his domain. Now the tables are turned ( I dare say expectedly as it is a very well known fact that it has never been well in the Plateau for a long time), have you heard any comments from your colleague you so accused yet? Can you also honestly explain why the resurgence of this violence in your state immediately after the visit of Mr President? The things we say, the things we think and believe we are, they are the things that put us down.

  Ezekiel Okeke 15th March 2018 at 6:33 pm
    Reply

    Lalong is collaborator of the enemy who must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. You’re yours leaders, government, authority on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not succumb to the enemy’s cheap tricks, do not be deceived by the enemy. Do not listen to anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, do not wait for anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such ignorant idiots call governors, kings etc. Only the Sword decides- get Armed to the teeth, Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down them all. Peace is only with the Sword, security and defense is only with the Sword, justice is only with the Sword. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. Only the Sword decides- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

