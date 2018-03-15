Plateau killings: I can’t sleep until my people are secure, says Lalong

Gyang Bere, Jos
Following the persistent killings of innocent persons by suspected herdsmen in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has said that he would not rest until every person is secured in the state.
Governor Lalong said this in a state broadcast, on Thursday, after the imposition of curfew on Bassa Local Government Area where two military personnel serving with Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and 25 civilians were killed, on Wednesday.
In the words of the governor, “My fellow citizens of Plateau State, it is with a heavy heart that I address you at this very critical moment when the Peace and stability of our state is being threatened by evil forces determined to take us back to the gory moments of the past.
“Many of you must have heard of the recent attacks in Miango District of Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas respectively within the past one week. These series of systematic attacks orchestrated by armed men have led to the destruction of innocent lives and properties in these affected communities.
“As a responsible government that shares in the plight of its citizens, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the resurgence of violent attacks in some of our communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas and I will not rest until the people are secured.”
He said the emerging conflict trend has affected government’s resolved to consolidate on the gains of the post conflict peace-building and expressed commitment to ensure protection of lives and property remains unshakable in the state.
“As part of measures to in the interim arrest the vicious cycle of violent attacks, we are poised to immediately review our State security architecture while working closely with Security Agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”
Meanwhile, Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, claimed that five Fulani herdsmen were attacked and killed by armed Irigwe militia of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area.
He said the killing took place on Wednesday March 14, 2018 at about 5:45am when the youths crossed into Rukuba Chiefdom of Bassa and attack Fulani herdsmen residences.
“They killed 5 Innocent Fulani, burned down over 150 houses, set properties worth millions of Naira ablazed, fired46 cows to death and carted away with about 400 cows.”
He gave names of the deceased persons as Baddikko Rogo, Adamu Musa, Salish Ibrahim, Usman Wada, Babangida Bajjhe and Damina Kiri were brutally killed and their villages in Rafiki, Dutsen Kura, Maraban Dere and Rafin Bauna were affected.
In a swift reaction, Chairman of Irigwe Youth Movement, Change Dodo Ayuba, dismissed the allegations and said the “Fulani herdsmen attack our communities last night despite the curfew imposed by the State Government.”
He said the Irigwe people did not attacked the Fulani, but vice versa after which 25 persons were killed, while 1,500 persons were displaced and several houses burnt.
My dear Lanlong, you forget so easily. What goes around surely comes around. Not many weeks ago you were giving your colleague and political mate a mouthful for his inability to provide security in his domain. You went as far as accusing him for being the reason why there is insecurity in his domain. Now the tables are turned ( I dare say expectedly as it is a very well known fact that it has never been well in the Plateau for a long time), have you heard any comments from your colleague you so accused yet? Can you also honestly explain why the resurgence of this violence in your state immediately after the visit of Mr President? The things we say, the things we think and believe we are, they are the things that put us down.
