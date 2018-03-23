Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has appealed for calm, following the Thursday night attack by armed gunmen in Dong village of Jos North Local Government Area of the state, which culminated in the unfortunate loss of lives of some persons.

Governor Lalong, in a statement issued on Friday, noted that relative calm had been restored to the area following the deployment of adequate security and urged the people to remain law-abiding.

He sympathised with the bereaved and the injured persons and assured that government is taking steps to alleviate their pains.

The Governor calls on citizens to volunteer useful information to security agencies that will lead to the arrest of the criminals and also enjoins the good people of the State to resist the temptation of spreading wild and unfounded rumours that tend to aggravate the situation.

Lalong noted that security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to smoke out the perpetrators of the crime from their hideouts in order to end the repeated orgy of violence in the state.

“Besides the logistic support to security agencies, the state government has already procured 51 operational vehicles to enhance their operations.

“This is in addition to the upgrade of the communication gadgets at the State Police Command Headquarters, aimed at augmenting the efforts of the security personnel, some of whom have paid the supreme price,” the statement added.”