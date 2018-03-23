The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm
23rd March 2018 - Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi
23rd March 2018 - Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland
23rd March 2018 - SUN EXCLUSIVE: Catholic nun bleeds mysteriously in Enugu
23rd March 2018 - DStv, GOtv To Air All Nigerian Friendlies
23rd March 2018 - U.S. charges 9 Iranians for government-sponsored hacking
23rd March 2018 - Terror in France: Gunman opens fire at supermarket, takes hostages
23rd March 2018 - Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar
23rd March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau
23rd March 2018 - FCT records fresh case of Lassa fever
Home / National / Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm

Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm

— 23rd March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has appealed for calm, following the Thursday night attack by armed gunmen in Dong village of Jos North Local Government Area of the state, which culminated in the unfortunate loss of lives of some persons.

Governor Lalong, in a statement issued on Friday, noted that relative calm had been restored to the area following the deployment of adequate security and urged the people to remain law-abiding.

He sympathised with the bereaved and the injured persons and assured that government is taking steps to alleviate their pains.

The Governor calls on citizens to volunteer useful information to security agencies that will lead to the arrest of the criminals and also enjoins the good people of the State to resist the temptation of spreading wild and unfounded rumours that tend to aggravate the situation.

Lalong noted that security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to smoke out the perpetrators of the crime from their hideouts in order to end the repeated orgy of violence in the state.

“Besides the logistic support to security agencies, the state government has already procured 51 operational vehicles to enhance their operations.

“This is in addition to the upgrade of the communication gadgets at the State Police Command Headquarters, aimed at augmenting the efforts of the security personnel, some of whom have paid the supreme price,” the statement added.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm

— 23rd March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has appealed for calm, following the Thursday night attack by armed gunmen in Dong village of Jos North Local Government Area of the state, which culminated in the unfortunate loss of lives of some persons. Governor Lalong, in a statement issued on Friday, noted…

  • Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi

    — 23rd March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 14 persons have been killed following outbreaks of Cholera and Lassa fever in Bauchi State. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, disclosed while briefing journalists at the Cholera Isolation Centre, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ABTUTH), Bauchi, on Friday. Zuwaira who went round the Isolation Centre to…

  • Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland

    — 23rd March 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Turkish-based Willaims Trost-Ekong has been handed the captain’s band as the Super Eagles file out against their Polish counterparts in tonight friendly in Wroclaw, Poland. Ekong will alongside Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi and Brian Idowu provide cover for Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho in goal. In the absence of team’s skipper, John Obi…

  • SUN EXCLUSIVE: Catholic nun bleeds mysteriously in Enugu

    — 23rd March 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka In the remote village of Ogbodu in Enugu Ezike, Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, the unthinkable is happening to a reverend sister. Reverend Sister Martina Offorka, a Catholic nun and member of the Religious Order of Virgins, is bleeding mysteriously on the feet, palms and eyes. Not only…

  • Gombe Police parade student, motorbike thief, Islamic scholar

    — 23rd March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities, in Gombe State, have paraded a student of Gombe State College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed, 26 for threatening the registrar of the college to stop the scheduled examination, close the institution or there would be mass abduction of students and killing of staff. Commissioner…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share