The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
5th April 2018 - Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs
5th April 2018 - Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects
5th April 2018 - Excitement, fun at Phidel Schools’ inter-house sports competition
5th April 2018 - A parliament without accountability
5th April 2018 - Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
5th April 2018 - Increasing economic inequality
5th April 2018 - Mass posting of NYSC members to farms
5th April 2018 - Freedom for Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls
5th April 2018 - Idle minds: Woes of an unproductive population
Home / Politics / Plateau guber: I’ll contest in 2019 –Useni

Plateau guber: I’ll contest in 2019 –Useni

— 5th April 2018

Senator representing Plateau South, Jeremiah Useni, has declared his intention to contest the state’s 2019 governorship election, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Useni made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, the state capital, yesterday.

The former military general had earlier written wrote to his kinsman in the House of Representatives, Timothy Golu, when sought   his support to lead Plateau.

The senator said the ambition to be governor was spurred by his desire to “restore peace and justice” to the state, 34 years after ruling Bendel State.

“I want to restore unity, love, dignity and prosperity to Plateau. I also want to restore the vision of its founding fathers.

“Plateau belongs to us and our task is to make it a great place; that is what I want to do.”

Director General of Useni’s Campaign Organisation, Dimis Mailafia, said the state needs a competent hand to lead it to the promised land.

He also declared that Useni is the best man to lead Plateau “in these trying times.

“Useni has a lot of experience; he is an army general, former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, former military governor and now a senator representing Plateau South,” Mailafia said.

He was a Lieutenant General in the Nigerian Army and minister responsible for the administration of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Useni served in various capacities such as minister for Transport and Quarter-Master General of the army. He also served as deputy chairman of one of the major parties in the Fourth Republic, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) before it merged with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In January 1984, Useni was appointed military governor of the old Bendel State and in 1998, became the FCT minister. In 2015, he was elected into the Senate.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs

— 5th April 2018

Months after a bill to regulate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) failed in the National Assembly, the Federal Government has announced plans to profile NGOs. The federal government says the profiling is to ensure compliance with regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing. Director of the Nigerian Financial intelligence Unit (NFIU), Francis Usani, said this at a…

  • Nigeria’s economy on upward trend, inspires investments –Sanchini, Bridgestone Director, Middle East/Africa

    — 5th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe As the Bridgestone Sales Director in charge of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Mr. Stefano Sanchini has been bringing to bear on the tyre maker’s business. Recently, Sanchini visited Nigeria where he strategised with the local representative, Asahi Brands Limited, on the task of sustaining growth in the competitive premium tyre market,…

  • FCMB reports N170bn gross revenue

    — 5th April 2018

    …Declares 10k dividend Chinwendu Obienyi  FCMB Group Plc has grossed N169.9 billion as earnings in the 2017 financial year and recommended  10 kobo  dividend for its shareholders In its audited results for 2017 made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), FCMB Group declared a profit before tax of N11.5 billion, and profit after tax …

  • Local airlines under close watch to forestall accidents  –NCAA

    — 5th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Nigeria’s local airlines are now under strict surveillance to forestall possible air crashes, says the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman.  A spate of near-crash incidences involving Dana Air, Medview Airline, Arik Air and the breaching of airport security to burgle an Air Peace and two other…

  • FG reviews National Sugar master plan

    — 5th April 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja As part of its ongoing drive towards the diversification of the economy, the Federal Government has reviewed the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), the strategic framework for the sugar sub-sector in Nigeria. The master plan is a development strategy aimed at transforming the sugar sub-sector and increasing its share of the global…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share