Plateau guber: I’ll contest in 2019 –Useni

Senator representing Plateau South, Jeremiah Useni, has declared his intention to contest the state’s 2019 governorship election, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Useni made the declaration at the party’s state secretariat in Jos, the state capital, yesterday.

The former military general had earlier written wrote to his kinsman in the House of Representatives, Timothy Golu, when sought his support to lead Plateau.

The senator said the ambition to be governor was spurred by his desire to “restore peace and justice” to the state, 34 years after ruling Bendel State.

“I want to restore unity, love, dignity and prosperity to Plateau. I also want to restore the vision of its founding fathers.

“Plateau belongs to us and our task is to make it a great place; that is what I want to do.”

Director General of Useni’s Campaign Organisation, Dimis Mailafia, said the state needs a competent hand to lead it to the promised land.

He also declared that Useni is the best man to lead Plateau “in these trying times.

“Useni has a lot of experience; he is an army general, former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, former military governor and now a senator representing Plateau South,” Mailafia said.

He was a Lieutenant General in the Nigerian Army and minister responsible for the administration of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Useni served in various capacities such as minister for Transport and Quarter-Master General of the army. He also served as deputy chairman of one of the major parties in the Fourth Republic, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) before it merged with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In January 1984, Useni was appointed military governor of the old Bendel State and in 1998, became the FCT minister. In 2015, he was elected into the Senate.