Plateau govt. seals illegal lead mining company

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

The Plateau government on Thursday sealed up the Da-chong Mineral Separation Company, a lead and zinc mining outfit located at the Lamingo area of Jos.

Mr Ezekiel Daju, solid minerals development commissioner, who led the team that sealed up the outfit, said that the step became necessary because it was “illegally situated in a residential area”.

“The company processes lead and should not be situated in a residential area because that is highly prohibited.”

Daju spoke further: “The company discharges the contaminated water used in processing the lead into a nearby dam, which is used for irrigation and also as a means of potable water.

“Such substances are highly detrimental to humans, animals and the environment. They contaminate the soil, surface and underground water, while the plants and crops grown with the water will be poisoned by the lead,” he said.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom attend PDP NEC

Daju said that the company had not registered with the ministry, adding that the ministry of environment had not been called upon to carry out an Environment Impact Assessment at the site it was located.

“Aside such major health threat, the company has been generating massive revenue from its illegal operation without making remittances to the state’s revenue board.

“We had to descend on the firm because it ignored our letters asking it to comply with required standards,” he said.

Daju called on illegal miners to leave the state or face the wrath of the law, saying that no one would be spared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives attached to the company violently tried to stop the officials of the ministry from sealing the company but were overpowered.

