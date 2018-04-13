The Sun News
13th April 2018 - Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019
13th April 2018 - Secure your Facebook accounts, IT experts advise
13th April 2018 - It is insulting to tag me Pres Buhari’s candidate – Ojudu
13th April 2018 - Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after accident on California highway
13th April 2018 - Islamic Movement in Nigeria protesters occupy Abuja stadium gate
13th April 2018 - Philippines’ Duterte apologises to Suu Kyi for Myanmar ‘genocide’ remark
13th April 2018 - Pakistan former PM Sharif banned from holding office for life
13th April 2018 - Japan awaiting results of investigation into who poisoned ex Russian spy – FM
13th April 2018 - U.S. fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography
13th April 2018 - Bomb kills 5 during football match in Somalia
Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019
Gov LALONG

Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019

— 13th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Five days after President Muhammadu Buhari declared his intention to contest the 2019  Presidential election for a second term, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has announced his intention to run for a second term as governor of the middle belt state following pressure from Plateau citizens.

State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, in a press statement said the Governor made the declaration following pressure from the Plateau people.

The declaration came after a motion from member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok during an enlarged APC stakeholders meeting, held at Yelwa Club, in Jos, the State capital.

“Today, i am yielding to pressure to declare my intention to re-contest Governorship election in Plateau state. I know several groups have endorsed me, some have printed posters as a sign of their support, but I am declaring today that i will seek re-election in 2019,” the governor’s statement said.

The meeting was chaired by the APC Chairman, Latep Dabang, having in attendance the entire APC party leadership in the State, the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council, Hon Speaker, and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly as well as members of the National Assembly.

Former Deputy Governor of the State, Dame Pauline Tallen, Arc Pam Dung Gyang, former Governorship aspirant, Mallam Samaila Makama, former Chairman, National Population Commission and several key stakeholders who spoke, paid tribute to Lalong for successfully steering the APC away from crisis following his Committee report which reached an amicable solution.

Hon Edward Pwajok, compelled the Governor, in a motion raised earlier in the meeting, to seek reelection in 2019 and was seconded unanimously.

