Plateau gov. urges corps members to be patriotic during 2019 election

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged corps members in the country to be patriotic and resist any attempt by politicians to make them compromise the conduct of 2019 general elections.

Governor Lalong disclosed this, on Monday, during the opening/swearing-in- ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to Plateau State at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu Local Government Area of the State.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the critical role of NYSC in the enduring quest for national integration and sustainable development was as the result of the contribution of corps members to the unity of the nation.

His words, “The central role of the scheme in the quest for national integration and sustainable development is borne out of the noteworthy contribution of corps members to such exercise as conduct of national elections and they must resist any pressure from politicians.”

He added that corps members have also contributed immensely on nationwide campaign against HIV/AIDs and the implementation of various aspects of the MDGs programmes and challenged them to campaign against rape and other values that corrupt moral life of teenagers in their places of primary assignment.

Governor Lalong, however, vowed to continue to partner with the scheme and provide enabling environment for it to effectively achieve its set goal of national integration, enthronement of peace, unity and justice.

State Coordinator, NYSC Plateau State, Mrs. Olufumilayo Akin-Moses, said a total of 2, 922 corps members were deployed to Plateau, made up of 1,477 males and 1, 445 females.

She urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities and take advantage of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (SAED) introduced by NYSC management to become self reliance after the service year.

Mrs. Akin-Moses explained that security has been beefed up in the camp, as there is thorough search of people coming in and out of the orientation camp to avoid breach of security.

  KILLING MALTREATING

