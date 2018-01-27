The Sun News
Latest
27th January 2018 - AU Summit: Buhari, African leaders, talk peace and security
27th January 2018 - Plateau: Fresh herdsmen attacks leave three dead, houses burnt
27th January 2018 - Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open
27th January 2018 - Police rescue 2 kidnapped South African miners in Kaduna
27th January 2018 - Defense Minister, a disgrace to democracy – APC
27th January 2018 - Ekweremadu opens can of worms, indicts Buhari, APC
27th January 2018 - Army smokes out more terrorists from Sambisa
27th January 2018 - Osun polls: FRSC issues travel advisory
27th January 2018 - Low turnout for Osun local elections
27th January 2018 - The Dome, Abuja, in line for massive comeback- Obiora Okonkwo
Home / Cover / National / Plateau: Fresh herdsmen attacks leave three dead, houses burnt

Plateau: Fresh herdsmen attacks leave three dead, houses burnt

— 27th January 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Three persons were reportedly killed and several others injured Friday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attack Hukke village, in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Sunday Sun gathered that the attacked also left 10 houses burnt with foodstuff and valuable items worth millions of naira.

Eyewitness informed that the attackers invaded the village in the night when the villager were asleep and killed a 70-year-old village head, Gado Kondo, Daniel Even 50 and 100-year-old Amadu Hwwie who was machete to death.

Esther Even, whose husband was killed and her father-Inlaw, said the village was attacked on Thursday night and eight persons were feared dead.

“We are tired of what is happening in our communities. People are being killed on daily basis. We live in fear everyday. Seven people were killed on Thursday, eight on Wednesday and today, my husband and father-in-law are all gone,” she said.

“Our houses are burnt with foodstuff. We don’t know what to do now. I don’t know whether we still have government in this country that people are being killed with no concerted action on the part of government.”

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tyopev Matthias Terna, who confirmed the incident, said three aged persons were gunned down and hacked to death.

“On 26 January, 2018 at about 1830hrs, while our men were sustaining patrols around Rafi-Bauna, Jebu-Miango areas, they received information that at about 1815hrs of same date, a gang of armed men suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen were seen killing people and burning down houses at Huke Village in Miango Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“On receipt of this information they immediately mobilised to the area. While getting close to the village, the suspected herdsmen on sighting our patrol vehicles took to their heels. As a result of the attack, some people were shot and killed.

“Ten (10) houses were also set ablaze by the same attackers.  The suspected herdsmen have adopted guerrilla tactics of hit and run; as sucj the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Jos Undie Adie, has deployed more police personnel to the area for effective coverage and robust patrol to curtail the incidents of these attacks.

“He has also deployed the State investigation Bureau (SIB) Operatives to intelligently sniff for information to end the attacks and bring perpetrators to book. Investigation is in progress and members of the public are enjoined to avail the Police with useful information to unravel the remote and immediate causes of these attacks for a permanent solution.”

Governor Simon Lalong expressed grief over the fresh skirmishes that have continued unabated, claiming  the lives of innocent members of various communities.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Dan Manjang, he urged security agencies to address the spate of insecurity in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of the State.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, is saddened with the spate of insecurity in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas that has culminated in the loss of lives and properties recently. This, to say the least, is unfortunate and highly condemnable,” he stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. eb 27th January 2018 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    since the government is silent and feel reluctant to all these killings, i think it is high time the youth of the communities rise up and defend themselves and their families by any means be diobolical or spiritual. enough is enough.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AU Summit: Buhari, African leaders, talk peace and security

— 27th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders join members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC), a standing organ of the Africa Union (AU) for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts, to discuss peace and security on the continent. The meeting came ahead of Sunday’s opening of the 30th African Union…

  • Plateau: Fresh herdsmen attacks leave three dead, houses burnt

    — 27th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Three persons were reportedly killed and several others injured Friday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attack Hukke village, in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state. Sunday Sun gathered that the attacked also left 10 houses burnt with foodstuff and valuable items worth millions of naira. Eyewitness informed…

  • Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open

    — 27th January 2018

    Associated Press Caroline Wozniacki has captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, rebounding in the third set to beat Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. Halep was broken in her opening service game of the third set to go down 2-0, just as she was in the first set. This time, however,…

  • Police rescue 2 kidnapped South African miners in Kaduna

    — 27th January 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued the two White South African men, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith, who were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village in Kaduna state last Thursday. Pearce and Smith were rescued around the Birnin Gwari Forrest,…

  • Defense Minister, a disgrace to democracy – APC

    — 27th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali is a disgrace to democracy for telling Nigerians and other members of the public that the attack on two communities in Benue that led to the death of over 70 innocent people and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share