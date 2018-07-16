From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has vowed to fish out the hoodlums who attacked the convoy of Governor Simon Lalong after his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area.

A statement signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dating, said the hoodlums attacked the convoy with stones and different objects and damaged the press corp vehicles, security and relief agencies.

It read: “Plateau State Government, hereby, condemns, in very strong terms, the attack on the convoy of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, by some hoodlums, shortly after he left an IDP camp at Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area.

“The hoodlums, acting on the script of their sponsors, laid ambush on the highway and attacked the governor ‘s convoy with stones, rods and other unidentified objects, damaging vehicles in the convoy belonging to the press corp, security and relief agencies.

“The attack is coming on the heels of a similar invasion on the Plateau State Government House, about two weeks ago, where government properties, vehicles of civil servants and visitors to the Government House, running into millions of naira, were destroyed.”

Meanwhile, a group, under the aegis of Berom Patriotic, have condemned the attack on the governor’s convoy and said though the IDPs camp is in Jos South, the attack was not carried out by the group.

In a statement signed by the President, Dachollom Badung, and Secretary, Gyang David, described the attack as shocking and urged security agencies to fish out the hoodlums.

“It is shocking to the Berom Patriots that miscreants will attack the convoy of His Excellency Governor Simon Lalong, after leaving the Anguldi IDP camp, where he visited and empathised with victims with the assurance of getting justice for them.

“Though the camp is in Berom Land it should not be misconstrued as the attack was carried out by Berom people. While we condemn the attack on our peace loving governor’s convey, we make bold to say that some miscreants with ulterior motive might have taken advantage of the vulnerability of the IDPs to carry out their heinous activities.

“We recalled that some disgruntled elements recently under the false cover of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau Northern Zone criminally attacked government house Jos in the name of protest.

“We the Berom Patriots ask His Excellency to see the attack as a criminal action which must be unravelled and dealt with. We implore you not to relent in your effort in getting justice for Plateau people affected by conflict. Your Excellency has demonstrated a father figure and we stand by you in your effort to develop Plateau state.”the group said.