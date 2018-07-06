Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain

Gyang Bere, Jos

People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital.

Most of the victims lost family members to the bloody attack which left over 221 persons dead, 52 persons injured, 11,000 persons displaced, 50 houses burnt, four motor vehicles burnt and valuable items destroyed. At the moment, scores of the victims are battling between life and death at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Vom Christian Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, where children and women scream in pains and agony.

In most of the wards visited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, individuals were butchered and roasted like animals hanging by the threat of life and even kids were not spared. The people are indeed under excruciating pains and sorrow.

Narrating her tale of woes, 43-year-old Hannatu Dalyop, who is nursing gunshots injuries at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, lost her husband, mother-in-law and three children in the attack. She is left between life and death:

“It was at about 3:30pm, we were sitting in the house when we had a loud scream that Fulani are coming, everybody should go out. I was struggling to see how I could get my children together to run for escape when I heard gunshot for the first time.

“The second gunshot came when I was about to go out, suddenly the Fulani were on my head. They shot me and I felt down as if I was dead. They all left and I pretended on the ground until when the whole place was calm.”

Luka Benjamin, a native of Gashish District will never forget that bloody day in a hurry. His entire household of 13 members was wiped out in the attack. Right now, Luka is helpless and hopeless as he continues to bleed in pains.

Governor Simon Lalong abandoned the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja, drove to the flash point. He was followed days later by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. He addressed the leadership of the Berom, made up of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba, leadership of the Fulani community, people from Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu local government areas.