Plateau attack: Igbo vow to resist killing of members

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Paresident General, Igbo Community Association Plateau State, Barr. Asogwa Innocent Emeka, has vowed to resist further killing and destruction of Igbo properties in the state.

He noted that the Igbo in Plateau have lost several members and properties worth billions of naira without any form of provocation since violence broke out in the state.

Emeka stated this Friday during a press briefing to mark the Igbo Day 2017 in Plateau, and urged members to remain peaceful and cooperate with their host communities and other ethnic nationalities in the state.

“The lives and properties of Ndigbo in Plateau State must be guaranteed and defended by security agents against all for!s of unwarranted and unprovoked threats and aggression. The humility and nonaggressive nature of Ndigbo should not be interpreted as act of Cowardice. Ndigbo should not be provoked or molested any further.

“Our members have been killed and properties destroyed in the past and we will no longer tolerate that. We have always suffered 80 percent lost in Plateau once there is a breakdown of law and order and we have vowed to defend ourselves because we are not cowards.

“All Indigbo should go about their lawful and legitimate businesses by to desist from any act or business that are prohibited by laws and other regulations which will tarnish the image of Ndigbo.”

The Igbo leader directed all Ndigbo resident in the state to close stay of business Saturday to attend the Igbo Day 2017.

He said the Igbo Day which comes up on Saturday 11 November 2017, will showcase the Igbo cultural heritage and identity which their values and issues affecting them with a view to enhance unity among Ndigbo.

The Ezeigbo II of Jos, Prof. Jerome Obilom, said the Igbo in the north stood firm aginst the quit notice issued by Arewa Youths for Igbo to relocate from the north and said the action was an invitation to violence in the country.