Plateau Assembly impeaches speaker, majority leader

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Peter Ajang Azi, has been impeached. The Assembly, through a voice vote, unanimously endorsed the nomination of Joshua Madaki, who represents the Jos East Constituency, as new speaker.

The nomination was seconded by Hon. Abdul Yanga, member representing Mangu North-East constituency.

The impeachment came following a motion raised by Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, member representing Barkin-Ladi constituency, where over 200 persons were massacred by Fulani herdsmen few weeks ago and seconded by Yusuf Gagdi.

Gyendeng said the action was based on section 92, subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which give the legislature the powers to pass vote of “no confidence” in the Speaker.

“Mr speaker, in accordance with section 92, subsection 2, we the underlisted members of this assembly have passed a vote of no confidence in you, and you stand impeached, “ he declared.

Gyendeng, who didn’t give the rationale for their action, said 17 members who signed the impeachment notice formed two-third majority of the 24-members of the assembly.

The members, through a voice vote, unanimously affirmed the nomination of Madaki as substantive speaker of the House.

Also, 12 out of the 17 APC members in the House passed a vote of no confidence in the Majority Leader, Henry Yunkwap, and endorsed Na’anlong Daniel of Mikang Constituency as the new leader.