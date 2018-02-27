The Sun News
27th February 2018 - Plans to extend Chinese President Xi’s rule sparks social media outrage
27th February 2018 - Trump’s bid to halt young immigrants’ visa suffers setback
27th February 2018 - Ondo: Akeredolu has done well –Adebanjo
27th February 2018 - Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law
27th February 2018 - Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV
27th February 2018 - …Okorocha declares for Senate
27th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
27th February 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero
27th February 2018 - Why African leaders disobey political prophecies
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019
Plans to extend Chinese President Xi's rule sparks social media outrage

27th February 2018

China’s plan for President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely has sparked social media opposition, drawing comparisons to North Korea’s ruling dynasty and charges of creating a dictator by a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist.

The social media reaction late on Sunday quickly saw China swing into a concerted propaganda push by yesterday, blocking some articles and publishing pieces praising the party. The ruling Communist Party on Sunday proposed to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to just two terms in office, meaning Xi, who also heads the party and the military, might never have to retire.

The proposal, which will be passed by delegates loyal to the party at next month’s annual meeting of China’s largely rubber stamp parliament, is part of a package of amendments to the country’s constitution.

It will also add Xi’s political thought to the constitution, already added to the party constitution last year, and set a legal framework for a super anti-corruption superbody, as well as more broadly strengthen the party’s tight grip on power.

But it seems the party will have its work cut out trying to convince some in China, where Xi is actually very popular thanks in part to his war on graft, that the move will not end up giving Xi too much power.

“Argh, we’re going to become North Korea,” wrote one Weibo user, where the Kim dynasty has ruled since the late 1940s. Kim Il Sung founded North Korea in 1948 and his family has ruled it ever since. ”We’re following the example of our neighbor,’ wrote another user.

The comments were removed late on Sunday after Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, began blocking the search term “two term limit”.  In an unusual step amid intense international media attention, China’s foreign ministry, which normally only comments on diplomatic matters, said amending the constitution was a matter for the Chinese people.

Since 1954, when the constitution was first adopted, everybody can see that it has been “continuously improved”, spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing. “I hope everyone can acknowledge the voice of all the Chinese people.” State media has added its voice too.

Widely read state-run newspaper the Global Times said in an editorial the change did not mean the president will stay in office for ever, though it did not offer much explanation.  “Since reform and opening up, China, led by the Communist Party, has successfully resolved and will continue to effectively resolve the issue of party and national leadership replacement in a law-abiding and orderly manner,” it said, referring to landmark economic reforms that began four decades ago.

The party’s official People’s Daily reprinted a long article by Xinhua news agency saying most people supported the constitutional amendments, quoting a variety of people proffering support.

“The broad part of officials and the masses say that they hoped this constitutional reform is passed,” it wrote.

The WeChat account of the People’s Daily, after initially posting a flurry of positive comments under its article, then disabled the comments section completely late on Sunday.

It was back again by Monday, complete with remarks lauding the party.

The overseas edition of the same paper’s WeChat account removed entirely an article focusing on the term limits, replacing it with the lengthy Xinhua report summing up all the amendment proposals.

In one confusing moment for many Chinese, Xinhua initially only reported the news in English.

Jokes have also circulated on social media. One shows a picture of a condom in its wrapper under the words “doing it twice is not enough”.

Others shared pictures of Winnie the Pooh, an internet meme that plays on Xi’s supposed likeness to the rotund cartoon bear, an image censors have repeatedly tried to remove. Parts of the stock market took heart from the news. Chinese speculators pounced on stocks with “emperor” in their name on Monday.

The decision has also unsettled some in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong, where authorities have been trying to rein in a pro-democracy movement.  “This move, which would allow for a single individual to amass and accumulate political power, means that China would again have a dictator as her head of state Xi Jinping,” said Joshua Wong, one of the movement’s leaders.

Ondo: Akeredolu has done well –Adebanjo

— 27th February 2018

Gov, Boroffice’s face-off may cost party –Group Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure An Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has distinguished himself in the last one year. Adebanjo stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service to commemorate the first year in office of the Akeredolu-led administration, at the MKO Abiola…

  • Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law

    — 27th February 2018

    Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law, with a total budget size of N1, 046,121,181,680, 00.  The  budget comprises of N347, 038, 938, 872.00 to be funded from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N699, 082, 242,808.00 from the Development Fund for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the year…

  • Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV

    — 27th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced introduction of one percent security tax on all contracts executed on behalf of the government for its safe city project. The governor also disclosed that the government is currently  installing closed circuit television in black spots and business districts to enhance security architecture of the…

  • …Okorocha declares for Senate

    — 27th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has decided to run for Imo West Senatorial District in 2019 general election. Governor Okorocha, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Managing Directors and Commissioners of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), yesterday at the…

  • Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers

    — 27th February 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, has called on the state government to restore 100 per cent salaries of all categories of workers in the state. This was contained in an address read by the state Chairman of NLC, Austin Chilakpu,  to mark the 40 years existence of the union…

