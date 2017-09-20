The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos
20th September 2017 - Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders
20th September 2017 - Knocks for Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at UN
20th September 2017 - Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa
20th September 2017 - Referendum: Spanish police raid Catalonia govt. buildings
20th September 2017 - Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC
20th September 2017 - World running out of antibiotics – WHO
20th September 2017 - Clinton slams Trump, Putin over 2016 US poll
20th September 2017 - FG to ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers – Ogbeh
20th September 2017 - Niger to spend N1.2b every 20 days on school feeding
Home / World News / Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos

Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos

— 20th September 2017

Dozens of flights were diverted from Mumbai after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway and became stuck in the mud as heavy rain lashed India’s financial capital and caused travel chaos Wednesday (Sep 20).

Schools and colleges also closed for the day as a precaution after severe monsoon rain late Tuesday and overnight led to fears of widespread flooding.

The storms came three weeks after ten people were killed when torrential rain deluged Mumbai, flooding homes and railway lines and shutting down the city for two days.

On Wednesday, airport officials were trying to move the SpiceJet plane which skidded on landing at around 10pm on Tuesday and forced the closure of the main runway.

All 183 passengers were safely evacuated from the Varanasi to Mumbai flight after it missed the runway and “skidded off into the unpaved surface” due to wet conditions, the airline said in a statement.

“The main runway is out of use due to heavy rains. Only the secondary runway is operational and it can only handle a limited number of flights,” Veena Chiplunkar, a spokeswoman for the international airport, told AFP.

Some 56 flights were diverted due to Tuesday night’s thunder and lightning storms, she added.

Several other flights had been cancelled while travellers were told to expect delays to departures while the main runway remained closed.

The plane was still stuck Wednesday morning.

Officials had warned of flooding if heavy rain coincided with a high tide, expected around midday, but India’s Meteorological Department said the worst had passed.

Railway officials said trains were running normally but many residents decided not to take the risk, opting to work from home.

The city’s famed dabbawallahs, who take hundreds of thousands of hot lunches from commuters’ homes to offices every day, cancelled their delivery service Wednesday.

Mumbai is regularly deluged by rain between June and September.

In 2005, around 950ml fell on the city in just 24 hours, killing around 500 people. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders

— 20th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s firm and unshaken commitment to democracy in the country and the African continent. President Buhari gave the assurance, on Tuesday, while addressing world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. He said the commitment to…

  • Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 20th September 2017

    Newly elected Chairman of  Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation in  Western Cape Province of South Africa, Mr. Vincent Nzekwe, says the group will build social cohesion among  all Nigerians in that country. He said in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, that there was a need to work together as Nigerians in the area. “…

  • Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC

    — 20th September 2017

    A South Africa-based sports philanthropist, Ephraim Onodu, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  of Enugu State to revive Rangers International FC and  bring the club back  to winning ways. Rangers finished 13th with 53 points in the just concluded 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Onodu, who sponsors the African Unity Soccer tournament, said in Johannesburg, South…

  • World running out of antibiotics – WHO

    — 20th September 2017

    A report, Antibacterial agents in clinical development – an analysis of the antibacterial clinical development pipeline, including tuberculosis, launched, on Wednesday, by WHO shows a serious lack of new antibiotics under development to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. Most of the drugs currently in the clinical pipeline are modifications of existing classes of antibiotics…

  • FG to ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers – Ogbeh

    — 20th September 2017

    Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu. Ogbeh, says the ministry  is working with the Nigeria Security and Defense Corps (NSCDC) to ensure that quality seeds are supply to farmers by authorised seed dealers. Ogbeh made this known on Tuesday in Gwagwalada, FCT, at the Seed Fair and Farmers’ Field Day, organised by the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share