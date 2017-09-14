The Sun News
Plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, makes America’s Got Talent finals

— 14th September 2017

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has moved on to the finals of the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 12.

AGT is an American reality television series and talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

The show debuted in June 2006 for the summer television season.

Okwuchi won the final `Dunkin Save’ of the season on Wednesday to make it to the finals after impressing the judges and audience with her beautiful rendition of songs.

The news shared on the twitter handle of the talent show, @AGT on Thursday, stated: “That time @Kechi won the final #DunkinSave of the season and became a finalist. #AGTResults.”

She joins 9-year old Angelica Hale, Mandy Harvey, Light Balance, dance group Diavolo and the previously qualified contestants after getting enough votes from viewers to push her through.


America’s Got Talent Top 10 Finalists

She received a ‘yes’ from each of the four America’s Got Talent judges with her performance of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ during her audition in June.

Okwuchi is one of the two survivors of the ill-fated Sosoliso Airline Flight 1145 which crash killing 107 passengers on December 10, 2005.

The crash occurred 20 minutes to landing while Okwuchi was on her way to Port Harcourt for a Christmas holiday alongside about 61 other students from her school, Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja .

Okwuchi suffered third-degree burns, over 65 percent of her body. She received her first major treatment at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Two years later, Okwuchi and her family moved to Houston to continue her medical treatment at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas, United States.

In 2015, she graduated from the University of Saint Thomas, in Texas, USA, with a First Class Degree.

The inspiring Okwuchi has undergone and survived over 100 surgeries.

She has gotten invitation into six honour societies, including the International Economics Honour Society.

(Source: NAN)

