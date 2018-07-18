Place more importance on youth development, NeGYII urges Govt

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja has stressed the need for the government and the private sector to place more importance on the development of the youths as future leaders of the country.

Onoja who stated this at the a one day Model Talk Show to Inspire and Mentor Youths in Makurdi Community for Productive Living maintained that the survival of Benue or Nigeria hinges on the youth pointing out that any attempt to neglect the youth or down play their issues is tantamount to self-suicide for any nation.

“Therefore we must bring the issues and challenges of our youth to the front burner as a State and as a Nation while youths are challenged to live more responsible lives.

While also averring that the Nigerian youths have to be responsible to be entrusted with positions of responsibility, the NeGYII President urged the youths to eschew violence and embrace peaceful living.

“If you cannot take care of your own life, how can you take care of other people’s lives? We therefore call on all youths in Benue State and the nation at large to shun violence. Say “No to Violence” and embrace peace to live out your dream and greatness that is in you.

“All youths are pregnant with greatness and they need to exercise the care and discipline of a pregnant woman to deliver this greatness. Benue is waiting for you to make her great and proud! Nigeria is waiting for you to make her great and proud.

He said the program which was organized by NeGYII in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation was to showcase people who had found themselves in similar difficult challenges as the youths are currently facing yet with sheer vision and determination, confronted these challenges and went on to succeed and live productive life.

“But note cultism, drug and substance consumption, laziness, deviance, criminality and violence cannot take you to greatness but to destruction. There is no excuse why you should not succeed because success is about conquering excuses. If you believe you can, you can. Yes! We can!