Miralem Pjanic has officially extended his Juventus contract to June 2023.

The 28-year-old has been at the club for two years since his release clause was activated from the Roma deal.

It’s reported the Bosnia international will receive €6.5m plus bonuses under the new contract in Turin.

This adds another two years to the contract, which had been due to expire in 2021, and almost doubles the €4.5m per year salary.

The huge raise was agreed as a rebuttal to interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.