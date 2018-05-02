Pinnick tracks players 24hrs

Emma Jemegah

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, is unrelenting in his desire to ensure the Super Eagles make a big impact at the Russia 2018 World Cup next month.

The NFF boss hinted in a chat with Daily Sun that he’s playing his role as a father figure to the players by making regular contact with them.

According to the CAF Executive member, he’s in regular phone contact with all the players.

“Everyday, I speak with the players, not only to ask after their welfare but to keep them in tune for the World Cup. Today (last Sunday), I just spoke with Mikel and that is what I do everyday, making regular contact with all the players.

Although the NFF supreme did not reveal what he had been discussion with the player, the upcoming World Cup is suspected to have featured in the series of calls to the players.

Some of the players expected to make the 23-man team for the Russia party are nursing one injury or the other and Pinnick’s constant phone calls might also be to reassure them that the federation in keen on their welfare.

The Super Eagles are expected to regroup in Nigeria later this month for their send off match with DR Congo in Port Harcourt.