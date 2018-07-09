The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Pinnick to commission France, Belgium semi final tie 
9th July 2018 - Spain coach, Hierro resigns
9th July 2018 - Moses Simon set for Germany move
9th July 2018 - No plans to dump Eagles -Rohr
9th July 2018 - 2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP
9th July 2018 - Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate
9th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel
9th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll
9th July 2018 - South East govs reject ranching in zone
9th July 2018 - The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Pinnick to commission France, Belgium semi final tie 
Pinnick

Pinnick to commission France, Belgium semi final tie 

— 9th July 2018

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been confirmed as the match commissioner for the 2018 FIFA World Cup first semi final match between France and Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday. The match will begin at 7pm Nigeria time.

The potentially explosive clash at the 67,000 –capacity Zenit Arena will be the fifth match Pinnick would commission at the finals in Russia.

He remains the only Nigerian involved at such high level of operation at the FIFA World Cup. That match will bring together some of the best artists of the round leather game in the universe at the present, including France’s Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, and Belgium’s Romelo Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

The NFF boss and Member of the Organizing Committee of FIFA Competitions took charge of the group phase matches between Iran and Portugal in Saransk on 25th June (1-1) and between Panama and Tunisia (1-2) also in Saransk on 28th June, as well as the Round of 16 encounter between Sweden and Switzerland in Saint Petersburg on 3rd July (1-0). He was also in charge of the quarter final duel between France and Uruguay at Nizhny Novgorod on 6th July (2-0).

The newly –appointed First Vice President of CAF will also commission the 2018 FIFA World Cup third place match in Saint Petersburg on Saturday this week.

France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday while Belgium edged Brazil 2-1 in Kazan.

The second semi final will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow (venue of the Final match) on Wednesday, between England’s

Three Lions and Luka Modric –led Croatia.

A total of 152 goals have been scored in the 60 matches played so far at this year’s World Cup, with four of the knockout round matches (Spain Vs Russia in the Round of 16); Croatia Vs Denmark in the Round of 16); Colombia Vs England in the Round of 16) and; Russia Vs Croatia in Sunday’s last quarter final match, settled only after penalty shootouts.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N-APC - PDP MOU

2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

— 9th July 2018

We won’t fall for Buhari’s bait again We’re ready to welcome them back -PDP Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for…

  • PRESIDENCY MUM ON MINISTER'S ALLEGED FAKE NYSC CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate

    — 9th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Presidency, Senate and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, have kept mute over allegations published by Premium Times, at the weekend, that she skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and subsequently obtained a forged exemption certificate in 2009. The minister reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in…

  • POLICE PERSONNEL

    Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel

    — 9th July 2018

    …asks Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Edo, Oyo to be on red alert Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has deployed 30,000 police personnel to Ekiti State to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair election. The Ekiti governorship contest is scheduled for this Saturday. Similarly the IGP has also…

  • PDP - FRESH ALARM RE: RIGGING

    Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll

    — 9th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state. The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring…

  • SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM

    South East govs reject ranching in zone

    — 9th July 2018

    Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share