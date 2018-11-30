Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) , President, Amaju Pinnick has promised to assist the Super Falcons with preparation more comprehensive than that witnessed by the Eagles on their way to attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia also stressing that preparation for the World Cup in France must start immediately.

Pinnick made this know yesterday after paying a courtesy visit to the players during the team’s lunch break and also congratulated them for the feat they had put up so far at the ongoing champions.

Aside making promises of a better preparation,the president also apologized to the team for some of inconveniences they encountered on their way to the tournament.

“We are delighted about what you have been able to achieve so far.

So on behalf of the Federation I’ll like to apologise for some of the inadequacies that was observed before your coming into Ghana, it was nothing intentional.