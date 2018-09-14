– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket
14th September 2018 - Political rumbles in Lagos State
14th September 2018 - Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks
14th September 2018 - A case for sacrificial leadership
14th September 2018 - Salvador urges supporters to register with APC
14th September 2018 - IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos
14th September 2018 - Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate
14th September 2018 - Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole
14th September 2018 - Afe Babalola varsity graduates first set of medical students
14th September 2018 - BREAKING: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket
pinnick

Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket

— 14th September 2018

NAN

Amaju Pinnick, Pesident, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has charged the U-17 national team, Golden Eaglets, to keep level heads and stay focused to conquer Ghana’s Black Starlets in Niamey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eaglets will take on the Black Starlets in the final of the CAF U-17 Cup of Nations WAFU B Tournament in Niamey on Saturday.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the finals of the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both West African giants of world cadet football clash at the Stade General Seyni Kountche, with the lone ticket to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania 2019 to serve as the spur for an explosive encounter.

The atmosphere will be further charged by a 67-year rivalry between both nations, with crucial wins for either country over the decades.

But the Eaglets are encouraged that Ghana’s semi-final victims Cote d’Ivoire, suffered a 5-1 hiding when both teams met at the same venue last week.

READ ALSO Afe Babalola varsity graduates first set of medical students

Nigeria will be buoyed by the maturity that comes with a plurality of experience, having come from a shaky start to the tournament to reach the final.

They fell behind 0-2 to Burkina Faso in their opening match before drawing level, only to lose the tie by conceding late in the game.

Against the Ivorians, they fired from all cylinders from the beginning and led 5-0, and against Niger Republic on Wednesday, created a handful of chances and led 2-0 before conceding a late consolation to the hosts.

Pinnick, who is also 1st Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is in no doubt that the Nigerian boys possess the quality to defeat the Black Starlets and also do the nation proud at the final tournament in Tanzania.

Pinnick said that the boys had shown resilience to get to the final of the tournament.

“First, I want to congratulate you on a job well done so far; you have done very well, including exhibiting the never-say die spirit that is peculiar to Nigerians.

“This was visible in the manner you bounced back after the loss to the Burkinabes to dismiss the Ivorians 5-1, and also beat the host nation in the semi finals.

“But I want you to know that the job is not done yet. You must stay focused and listen to instructions from your coaches,” Pinnick said in a statement by NFF’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire on Friday.

“I believe in their leadership because they are very knowledgeable and experienced and have discovered so many talented players that have excelled in recent years.”

He advised the young lads to avoid distractions from agents, who according to him, will deceive and hurry them into signing for clubs that will not aid their proper development.

READ ALSO IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos

“The youth tournaments are basically developmental, so you have to follow instructions from your coaches and don’t allow agents to deceive you and make you sign for clubs in obscure countries.

“Players like Nwankwo Kanu and Mikel John Obi, just to mention two, started properly and so, were properly developed to stay longer in the game.”

Pinnick promised to take the team for a training tour in either Qatar or Jordan ahead of the U-17 AFCON in Tanzania to help their development once they qualify.

Five players from the NFF U-15 squad discovered during the annual NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Championship, are part of the current squad tutored by Manu Garba.

Responding on behalf of the team, Goalkeeper Joseph Oluwabusola, thanked the NFF for the support so far and promised that they will make Nigeria proud on Saturday by defeating the Black Starlets to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ZAMFARA

Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks

— 14th September 2018

NAN The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town. On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others. Zamafara has…

  • Salvador

    Salvador urges supporters to register with APC

    — 14th September 2018

    Remi Adefulu Immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  Lagos State Chapter, Moshood Salvador has called on his supporters to register with the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said it is necessary for them to register so they would be fully integrated into the party and be stakeholders with full rights and privileges….

  • Osinowo

    Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate

    — 14th September 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has endorsed the lawmaker representing Kosofe State Constituency 1, Sikiru Osinowo, for the Lagos East senatorial district seat. Speaking yesterday at Osinowo’s formal declaration to contest the election, yesterday, Obasa described the four-time lawmaker as a competent and hardworking man, who has the…

  • housing deficits

    Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole

    — 14th September 2018

    As real estate investment club debuts Maduka Nweke The Chairman, Petra Real Estate Investment Club, Mr. Emmanuel A. Oyewole, has said that the government is not doing much to address the housing deficits in the country. Oyewole who spoke at the press briefing during the launching of the Club at the NECA Building in Lagos…

  • MEDICAL STUDENTS

    Afe Babalola varsity graduates first set of medical students

    — 14th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, made history by graduating the first set of medical students in record time of six and half years. According to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, (NUC) Prof Abubakar Rasheed and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and the Registrar of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]