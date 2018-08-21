NAN

Some Nigerian pilgrims have advised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure the inclusion of guides that can effectively communicate with Nigerians in subsequent Hajj exercises.

The pilgrims said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Muna, Saudi Arabia that it would reduce time spent in getting to some of the holy places.

One of the pilgrims, Isa Jumure said on his experience in the movement to the site for the symbolic stoning of the devil, that some of the drivers missed their road several times as they were unable to communicate with the pilgrims.

Jumare however commended the liberty given to pilgrims to proceed for the stoning of the devil without restriction instead of in the past when the movement was in batches.

” This is very good because those that are not strong especially the old ones will go at their convenient time without waiting for anybody, so there is great improvement. ”

On his part, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal from Ogun state said he was delighted with the arrangement and movement of pilgrims this year.

“The only thing I can say is NAHCON or the Saudi government should make arrangements of guides who can speak good English so that it can be much easier for people to communicate freely.”

Lawal noted one of the major challenges the pilgrims faced is the communication barrier which can be solved with the engagement of those who can peak English.

“We left our tent since around 5 am, but only got back after 11 am because when we were asking for direction, we were directed wrongly because of communication breakdown.”

He appreciated NAHCON for excellent arrangements made for the Hajj, adding “no body is perfect but they have done their best.”

Another pilgrims from Kano, Sani Kwangila, however, advised intending pilgrims to learn Arabic to make their stay in the Holy Land smooth.

“You find that people from Nigeria can speak English fluently but when it comes to Arabic it become an issue, so it’s very important for us to learn.”

He described arrangements for the Hajj as smooth and commended NAHCON and the Saudi Government for the effort, “especially movement of pilgrims where each road is allocated for specific countries.”