PIGB: FDI suffers setback as Buhari rejects bill

Buhari’s refusal to sign PIGB into law will be regarded as a big set-back for the reform of the oil industry after years of campaigns and controversies.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, for the umpteenth time has denied that there were plans to sell the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG).

Kachikwu, gave the rebutal during an investigative hearing by House of Representatives Committee on Gas Resources and Allied Matters in Abuja, yesterday.

Represented by Director, Gas Resources in the ministry, the Minister said his ministry was not aware of any plans by the Federal Govewrnment to sell NLNG.

Documents submitted by the ministry and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the issue, though harmonised, were not accepted by the committee because of identity issues. The committee discovered irregularities in some of the documents as presented by NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer (Upstream), Mr Bello Rabiu, who represented the Group Managing Director (GMD), Baru Maikanti.

The committee also pointed out that the documents were not authenticated as they were not signed by any superior officers of the corporation and ministry.

This was in spite of the explanation by representative of the GMD that the documents may be different but that the figures were the same.