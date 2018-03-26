The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues
26th March 2018 - Flare Gas Recovery: Powergas, ETEFA partner to reduce transport cost
26th March 2018 - Maritime sector has capacity to catalyse economic growth –Peterside
26th March 2018 - Gladiators at war over sea protection levy
26th March 2018 - Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA
26th March 2018 - How local airlines’ audit can boost passenger confidence
26th March 2018 - Labour Ministry tasks staff on workplace behaviour
26th March 2018 - Military rule unacceptable – Labour
26th March 2018 - PENGASSAN urges FG to recruit more security personnel
26th March 2018 - 2019 elections: Obasanjo tasks Nigerian women on active participation
Home / Business / PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues

PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues

— 26th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s inability to attract fresh investment in the oil and gas sector or expand existing ones has left the country in a precarious situation. So far, there are strong medications that the loss for Nigeria has also become the gain of other countries, including, Ghana, Gabon and Angola, which have become new frontiers for oil exploration in Africa.

The PIGB, alongside Petroleum Industry Administration Bill, Petroleum Industry Fiscal and Petroleum Bill and Petroleum Industry Host Community Bill , is an offshoot of the omnibus Petroleum Industry Bill which is awaiting presidential assent. Today, investors, especially those operating in the nation’s upstream segment have found new haven in other countries. The investment loss for the country is occasioned by the lack of clear cut policy direction for the oil and gas industry as policies, including fiscals and legal regulatory framework, are not clear enough and in some cases shrouded in secrecy.

Industry experts and operators at a symposium on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) organised by the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in Abuja last week,  believe that despite developments in the global oil industry, the responsibility for giving direction to the Nigerian oil and gas sector rests on the government. Its actions or inactions will ultimately determine how well the industry fares.

Effect of non-passage of PIB

The Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) had last week during a symposium on ‘‘  Next Steps for PIB’’ raised the alarm that Nigeria was losing about $200 billion as a result of its failure to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as an enabling law for the oil and gas industry.

NEITI, in its policy brief entitled, “The urgency of a new petroleum sector law”, said some of the losses were projected investments due to regulatory uncertainty, which experts had put at $120 billion since the commencement of the process for the passage of the bill or about $15 billion annually. The policy brief stated that clear, unambiguous rules, predictable policy-making and efficient regulations have been lacking in Nigeria’s petroleum sector since the process of enacting a law for the industry commenced. It said governance deficiencies had been equally prolific and that its 2013 audit of the oil and gas sector revealed that $10.4 billion and N378.7 billion were lost as a result of under-remittance, underpayments, inefficiencies, theft or absence of clear fiscal regime in the industry.

According to energy experts, there is an urgent need for government to resolve with speed and finality, lingering issues that have slowed down investment in the sector.

Despite being a major revenue source for the country, the sector, according to experts, is being driven by outdated laws and regulations that needed to be overhauled. For the oil and gas sector to become attractive and profitable to investors, its antiquated framework has to be updated to address current industry realities. “The current law and regulatory framework is not responsive enough. The sector is being governed by outdated legal and regulatory framework. We have to re-examine the continued relevance of existing framework,” said an energy analyst. Expressing support for the need for urgent reforms in the sector, another expert and Chairman Africa, Schlumberger, Mr. Sola Oyinlola, had said the present government should put in place and implement policies that would spur growth in the industry.

“The Buhari administration has its work cut out for it and the industry awaits with bated breath any new policy directions, but we are all optimistic that challenges would be tackled expeditiously to provide a new dynamic investment destination.”

NNPC allays fear of job losses

For his part, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, at the NEITI symposium   disclosed that the NNPC has started to prepare for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) when it is finally signed into a law and its operations reformed, adding that the transformation process will lead to the right-sizing of its personnel but not job losses.

Baru, who was represented at the symposium by the Group General Manager, Corporate Planning of the corporation, Mr. Bala Wunti, explained that the NNPC has initiated a new policy that involves reforming its people, processes, procedures, productivity and profit drive to fit into the demands of the post-PIGB era when it will be expected to transform into a commercial entity with key performance indicators given to it by its shareholders.

According to the GMD, NNPC would right-size its workforce to fit into the various businesses it would be involved in across the entire value chain of the industry, instead of downsizing and firing them.

 He said the corporation has recognised that it would need to survive in the post-PIGB era without government subventions, hence the need to ensure that all its staff are productively engaged in the various aspects of its operations.

PIGB to grow oil reserves

The current threat to the depletion of the crude oil reserves is becoming a major source of worry to stakeholders. The long- held aspiration of the Nigeria’s upstream sector is to grow crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels and production to four million barrels per day (bpd).

But, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, at the symposium assured that the PIGB when passed will grow nation’s oil reserves.

Represented by one of his Senior Technical Advisers, Mr. Johnson Awoyemi, the minister explained that the existing laws governing operations in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry were archaic and needed to be overhauled. He lauded the National Assembly for taking its time to legislate on the Bill, adding that it would provide a standard governance framework for the industry.

 Kachikwu urged the legislators to consider other aspects of the PIB, especially the fiscal terms, to quickly restore viability to the country’s oil sector.

The NEITI, IAEE Challenge

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Mr. Waziri Adio, explained that Nigerians have reached a consensus that the country’s oil sector is poorly governed and needs to be reformed for optimum benefit.

 He added that the process of getting the industry reformed through new laws has taken too long and that the PIGB is the closest the country has come to passing a new reform law for the sector.

Adio called on stakeholders to stay focused on getting the PIGB and other bills passed into law in the country, as well as making them work for the country.

In the same vein, the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE), while supporting reforms in the sector, warned that the rationale for such reforms should be to enhance the sustainability of petroleum wealth that would impact all stakeholders.

In a paper entitled, “An Appraisal of Oil and Gas Industry Reform and Institutional Restructuring in Nigeria”, the association said, “the rationale for restructuring the oil and gas sector in a petroleum dependent economy like Nigeria should be to enhance the sustainability of petroleum wealth and its impact on all stakeholders. Undergoing such reforms presupposes that the current state of the industry is inefficient in service deliveries and ineffective at promoting society’s welfare objectives.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIGB: Economy bleeds as waiting game for presidential assent continues

— 26th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu Nigeria’s inability to attract fresh investment in the oil and gas sector or expand existing ones has left the country in a precarious situation. So far, there are strong medications that the loss for Nigeria has also become the gain of other countries, including, Ghana, Gabon and Angola, which have become new frontiers…

  • Flare Gas Recovery: Powergas, ETEFA partner to reduce transport cost

    — 26th March 2018

    Worried by the rising cost of transportation in the country, which gulps about 40 percent of workers salary,  Powergas Nigeria and ETEFA have unveiled plans to bring succor to members of the motoring public. Addressing a joint media briefing in Lagos at the weekend, on its ‘‘Strategic Alliance for Flare Gas Recovery in Nigeria’’ with…

  • Maritime sector has capacity to catalyse economic growth –Peterside

    — 26th March 2018

    The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that the Nigerian maritime sector has the capacity to catalyse economic growth. He  also gave the assurance that the agency will not rest on its oars until it realises its dream of building a robust maritime sector that…

  • Gladiators at war over sea protection levy

    — 26th March 2018

     Isaac Anumihe Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA),  on June 8, 2012  imposed a  Marine Environment (Sea Protection) Levy on various types of vessels. This action pitched it against stakeholders who argued that the policy was illegal and should be cancelled. The levies include,  $1.25 per gross tonnage on vessels of 100 to 1000…

  • Aircraft to land at Lagos, Abuja airports under zero visibility –NAMA

    — 26th March 2018

    The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has revealed plans to embark on aggressive deployment of communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) infrastructure across airports in the country in the next one year to further boost the safety of air travel in the country.             In line with this mission, the agency…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share