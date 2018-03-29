The Sun News
29th March 2018 - Australia to host Commonwealth Games
29th March 2018 - Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls
29th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop
29th March 2018 - Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday
29th March 2018 - Kalu court case: We know nothing about the charges, say EFCC witnesses
29th March 2018 - UNN management to scrap Alumni levies on students
29th March 2018 - PICA’s ‘eagle eye’ and the reshape of Nigeria’s economy
29th March 2018 - S’ West states to understudy Ekiti’s success in education
29th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari arrives Eko Hotel for 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium
29th March 2018 - Military arrest 3 Boko Haram suspects in central Borno
PICA’s ‘eagle eye’ and the reshape of Nigeria’s economy

— 29th March 2018

Segun Adio

Prior to 2015, the Nigerian economy was at its lowest ebb with alleged mismanagement of the nation’s resources. Then, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) assured Nigerians that once he was voted in, he would ensure financial prudence and restore public trust back to the nation’s financial architecture.

This is why shortly after assuming office, President Buhari instituted the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), as one of the departments in the Finance ministry.

While giving PICA its terms of operations, the President had charged the PICA with the responsibility of putting systems and frameworks in place over finance and spending of government revenue. One of PICA’s goals was also to maximize the utilization of the resources through continuous assurance, so as to ensure that requirements for improved efficiency, effectiveness and accountability are met.

Living to its billing, PICA was able to save costs in running the government, while it blocked leakages and wasteful spending in government and it successfully coordinated the whistleblower policy of the Federal Government.

For instance, the Intensive and diligent forensic audit of IPPIS and nominal roll carried out by PICA led to monthly reduction of personnel cost (salaries) from N151 billion while in February 2016 to N138 billion by August 2016.

Similarly, the PICA successfully coordinated reduction in pension cost from N15 billion to N14.5 billion monthly. This reduction has since been sustained through efforts of the Finance Minister.

Since its inauguration, the PICA has achieved tremendous successes.

The Continuous Audit Team conducted investigations into infractions committed by some staff of PTAD. The investigation led to disciplinary action against five (5) top management staff of PTAD including its former Director-General.

PICA in the course of its investigation also discovered that 196 Foreign Service officers who continued to receive salaries after exiting the Federal Service. The sum of N 192 million was collected by these officers as salaries even after leaving the service. The case was investigated by the EFCC for recovery of aforementioned funds on completion of the investigation.

PICA also did greatly in the Federal Government’s whistleblower programme, where over N143 billion has since been recovered.

It is not in doubt that the activities of PICA has reshaped the economic focus of the government and helped engender prudence in the management of the nation’s wealth.

Kwara police recover guns SKULLS

Kwara police recovers 46 firearms, three human skulls

— 29th March 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin In line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directive to mop-up firearms and ammunitions in Nigeria, the Kwara State Police Command on Wednesday displayed 46 recovered firearms, including three human skulls, to members of the public. This followed the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum and extension given to the members of…

  • Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter activities, says Catholic Archbishop

    — 29th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Thursday, lashed out on the protocol team and other organisers that arranged the two-day visit to Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari is expected to begin his two-day state visit to Lagos, on Thursday. As a result, the state…

  • Tenure elongation: APC unveils technical c’ttee Thursday

    — 29th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) will, on Thursday, unveil the names of the committee members to evaluate the lingering controversy surrounding the extension of the tenure of the national and state officers of the party. The National Executive Committee (NEC) rose from several hours meeting, on Tuesday, resolving…

  • efcc witnesses KALU

    Kalu court case: We know nothing about the charges, say EFCC witnesses

    — 29th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Two prosecution witness, Emojevwe Eboh and and Bassey Omamuriene, in the ongoing trial of former Abia State Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others, over alleged fraud, yesterday said they knew nothing about the case but only came to court to tender exhibits against the defendants. Eboh and Omamuriene were the 14th and…

  • University of nigeria ALUMNI vc ben ozumba

    UNN management to scrap Alumni levies on students

    — 29th March 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, has said the institution’s management will no longer allow the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) impose levies on students. Ozumba said this in Nsukka on Wednesday when a group, University of Nigeria Concerned Alumni Association, paid him a courtesy visit…

