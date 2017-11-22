PIB passage’ll address Niger Delta problems –Wike

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), when passed and diligently implemented, would resolve majority of the developmental and environmental challenges facing oil producing communities in the Niger Delta.

Wike also urged the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on PIB to ensure it tackled critical issues on the bill comprehensively, to avoid further crisis when the House passes the legislation.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, during an interactive session with the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on PIB, Governor Wike said the oil producing communities had suffered untold hardship which must be addressed holistically.

“Our people have suffered so much. When people don’t understand what we experience, they criticise needlessly. I don’t think you will take lightly our challenges.

“I think this bill will cure a lot of environmental challenges in the Niger Delta. I urge this committee to put into consideration our terrain as you conclude on this bill.”

He noted that the Niger Delta environment was highly polluted because of oil and gas operations in the area, pointing out that the Federal Government must invest in the resolution of the issues.

Wike further said the bill is controversial and has attracted attention because it has to do with oil-bearing-communities.

“If you rush the passage of this bill, you will create crisis. With the experience of the chairman of this committee, I believe the committee will do an excellent job,” he said. The governor added that the state government would make a comprehensive presentation on its position on the bill to the committee.

In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Alhassan Doguwa, said to avoid mistakes of the past, the House is working in synergy with the Senate, to ensure early passage of the bill.

He said the bill has been segmented into components for easier administration and passage.

The federal lawmaker said Senate has passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, while it has undergone the first and second readings at the House, awaiting passage. He also said the National Assembly is committed to delivering on the bill.

because of its relevance to the host communities and the development of the oil and gas sector.

Doguwa said the retreat on the PIB was held in Port Harcourt because of the strategic importance of the state to the petroleum industry.

He commended Governor Wike for his achievements and urged him to keep the flag of projects delivery flying.

Ends.