The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.
23rd November 2017 - Lalong demands adequate protection for corps members
23rd November 2017 - Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief
23rd November 2017 - Putin sees prospect in Russia, Sudan economic cooperation
23rd November 2017 - Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members
23rd November 2017 - Okowa tasks corps members on community development
23rd November 2017 - Finland baker launches bread made from crushed crickets
23rd November 2017 - Gov. Ishaku urges Taraba residents to key into VAIDS
23rd November 2017 - Zik’s wife wants Igbo women in politics
23rd November 2017 - Zamfara NYSC assures corps members of safety
Home / National / Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.

Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.

— 23rd November 2017

From: Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFON) has decried the non-implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by state governments across the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the 20th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference holding in Calabar, the President, Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, Dr. Akin Moses, said this development has brought about low coverage of the scheme.

Moses said the theme, “Combating the Menace of Infectious Diseases in Low Resources Settings,” was in response to the emergence and re-emergence of devastating communicable diseases in the face of increasing population.

According to him, it was important for state governors across the country to place premium of funding of healthcare services in their respective states.

“NHIS services can only be offered in a functional health system, hence the need to ensure that the primary and secondary services are functioning. The NHIS coverage is said to be less than 5 per cent in Nigeria. Most state governments are not implementing the Health Insurance Scheme.

“We should not leave this burden to the federal government alone. The state governments have the capacity to make sure that we have three functional general hospitals in each of the senatorial districts across the country.

“We are ready to send our resident doctors to the rural areas to deliver health service and improve the health of our people. In view of our nationwide spread and polyvalent medical skills, it will be safe to state that Family Physicians attend to more patients in Nigeria compared to other specialties’’, he said.

Commending the Federal Government for the ongoing revitalisation of 10,000 Primary Health Care Centres across the country, the SOFON leader said it was important to involve Family Physicians in the scheme as such involvements would ensure that quality basic healthcare services are delivered to the majority of Nigerians irrespective of their location in the country.

He promised that the association will continue to collaborate and partner with relevant stakeholders in tackling the menace of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

 

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Physicians decry non-implementation of NHIS by state govts.

— 23rd November 2017

From: Judex Okoro, Calabar The Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFON) has decried the non-implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by state governments across the country. Speaking on the occasion of the 20th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference holding in Calabar, the President, Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, Dr. Akin…

  • Lalong demands adequate protection for corps members

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Following the recent killings of people in rural villages of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong has directed the Special Tasks Force (STF) and rural communities to protect corps members deployed for the one year mandatory National Service in the state. Lalong gave the directive, on Thursday, during the…

  • Court jails labourer 30 days for mischief

    — 23rd November 2017

    A Masaka Chief Magistrates’ Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Abdullahi Ibrahim, to 30 days imprisonment for mischief. Ibrahim, a resident of Kauchikau in the state, faced a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, assault and mischief. However, the accused pleaded guilty and begged for leniency. The Prosecutor, Ibrahim Salisu, had told…

  • Adjust to camp life – Gombe NYSC urges corps members

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), David Pwanidi Markson, has urged members of the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members to adjust to the situations at the camp. Markson made the call, on Thursday, during the official opening of the camp located at Amada in Akko Local…

  • Okowa tasks corps members on community development

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be committed and dedicated during their service to the father land. Okowa specifically tasked them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities during their primary assignments in the service year….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share