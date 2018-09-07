– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns
7th September 2018 - Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State
7th September 2018 - Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments
7th September 2018 - Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners
7th September 2018 - Former I-G says collaboration essential to modern policing
7th September 2018 - Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church
7th September 2018 - Iran says Trump destroys U.S. credibility
7th September 2018 - Air Peace aircraft makes emergency return following smoke alarm in cabin
7th September 2018 - Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down in Jere, passengers react angrily
7th September 2018 - FOMWAN: Obaseki calls on parents to train children in Godly way
Home / Health / Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns
public health

Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns

— 7th September 2018

NAN

A Public Health Physician, Dr Michael Oguntoye, has warned that mobile phones could transmit diseases and infections if it comes in contact with body fluids of an infected person.

Oguntoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that phones are “fomites” which could serve as medium of transmitting viral organism, causing diseases and infections on people.

He described fomites as any non-living object or substance capable of carrying infectious organisms, such as viruses or bacteria.

READ ALSO Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church

“Taking a cell phone into the bathroom and then leaving with it, can carry diseases and germs, especially when you do not wash your hands and then coming out,” he said.

According to him, phones can transfer diseases and virus from one individual to another.

Oguntoye, an epidemiologist with Kwara Ministry of Health, advised people to keep phones away from the toilet and observe personal hygiene such as hand washing at all times.

He also recommended cleaning of phones with disinfectant that would not harm the phones.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Downpour

Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State

— 7th September 2018

NAN Some communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been cut off following early morning three-hour downpour which had rendered the road leading to the area impassable. Motorists plying the Agric-Isawo-Arepo Road had difficulty either coming out or going into the three communities of Isawo, Igbo Olomu and Arepo because of the flooded road….

  • EARTHQUAKE

    Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments

    — 7th September 2018

    “There is absolutely no cause for alarm. Nigeria is not situated at the plate boundary so the tendency to have this violent earthquake is very minimal.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Following the recent earth tremor that hit residents in Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, said it has acquired 6 sets of earthquake monitoring equipments and assured…

  • presidential panel

    Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property in Abuja on Friday handed over 19 official vehicles it recently recovered for the National Population Commission (NPopC). The vehicles were retrieved from former commissioners of the NPopC who allegedly made away with them after their tenures in office. The Chairman of the panel,…

  • i-g

    Former I-G says collaboration essential to modern policing

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN A former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Solomon Arase, has said that collaboration between the public sector, private sector and the Civil Society is essential and critical in modern policing. Arase said this on Friday in Okada, near Benin, while delivering a public lecture to mark the 84th birthday of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion. He…

  • Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra CHURCH

    Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church

    — 7th September 2018

    “Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO ‘B’ Division to immediately proceed to the church and ascertain the true situation.” Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Anambra State Police Command on Friday denied reported shooting incident of any kind in Anambra State targeted at a pastor or any church as reported in some national…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share