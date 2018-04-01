The Sun News
Latest
1st April 2018 - Philosophical reflection on public administration reform in Nigeria
1st April 2018 - I love my denim jeans trouser any day with Ankara top – Ini Obinna – Onunkwo
1st April 2018 - Polio: Dangote’s avowed commitment to save lives of children
1st April 2018 - The factor of sacrifice
31st March 2018 - Breaking: Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker by unanimous decision
31st March 2018 - Happy Easter celebration
31st March 2018 - Dapchi debacle and freedom of worship
31st March 2018 - Prayer is holding Nigeria together
31st March 2018 - Don’t threaten national security with your comments, Presidency appeals to Danjuma, others
31st March 2018 - FG advocates fundings of tertiary institutions to aid innovation
Home / Columns / Philosophical reflection on public administration reform in Nigeria

Philosophical reflection on public administration reform in Nigeria

— 1st April 2018

Concluded

Everyone remembers the horrific economic conditionalities of the structural adjustment programmes (SAPs) of the 80s, and the tough austerity experience they foisted on Nigerians. When funding of tertiary education through justifiable cost recovery came as one of the consequences of these economic conditionalities without policy makers thinking through the safety nets to mitigate equity considerations, Nigeria went into a human development collapse. The public services were also not spared the debilitation of institutional collapse which SAPs inflicted on Nigeria. It is therefore logical that the public administration dynamics in Nigeria will also be drawn into this lack of governance philosophy around which the public service could be energized to deliver democratic goods and services to Nigerians.
One major consequence of this is that the public service, since it was established in 1954, has failed to develop a developmental capability that must logically follow a development philosophy of the Nigerian state. Nigeria’s public service, as it is, cannot become the operational institutional arm of a developmental state in Nigeria. A developmental state, by itself, encapsulates a definite philosophy of governance. That philosophy insists that governance must be deployed to the empowerment of the citizens. A developmental state with a governance philosophy can only function when there is also in place a public administration philosophy, a definite tradition of public service, guided by the philosophical understanding of the public, professionalism and the ethics of service. When Max Weber enunciated the idea of the bureaucracy as a vocation, he intended that it would be a profession that would be the sole custodian of the government’s responsibility to the people. In its historical trajectory, public service was essentially seen as a calling similar to the priesthood.
If it is seen as a priestly calling, in spite of the defining strictures of institutional economists that partially enthroned private sector philosophical underpinnings in the public service through the new public management theory, then public administration must be integrated within ethical and political frameworks. On the one hand, joining the public service cannot be taken lightly as a bread-and-butter case. Becoming a public servant must be preceded by an ethical soul-searching: What is the soul of what I do as a public servant? What gives me strength when the stress of work becomes too much? Why am I here at all? What lies at the core of public service? Am I a good public servant? Am I contributing anything to the meaning evolution of the Service? Is my spirituality a plus in my workplace? On the other hand, the state must itself search for a viable collaborative model that will enable politics and bureaucracy work together to achieve efficiency and productivity.
Relationship between a bureaucrat and a politician could either be antagonistic or cooperative. It becomes cooperative if both partners are motivated by a development and governance philosophy around which they can collaborate to enhance performance.
There is no way, in the reflection on the philosophical basis of public administration, that one will not be forced to confront the administrative successes of the Old Western Region. There was in place a governance philosophy premised on infrastructural development and productivity. The Awolowo government encapsulated this philosophy through the motto of “Life Abundantly.” And this was the philosophy that was sold to the public service under the leadership of Chief Simeon Adebo. It was this governance philosophy that instigated the solid professional capability, also captured by the motto of “Work Abundantly.” The Awolowo-Adebo model therefore signals a robust paradigm that defines the success of any developmental state. One of the most unfortunate moments in the trajectory of administration in Nigeria was defined by Simeon Adebo leaving the federal civil service in the early 60s for the Western region, precisely because of the lack of any coherent development or governance philosophy around which a tradition of public administration could have emerged in Nigeria.
In fact, there were already in place three significant conditions that could have facilitated a solid philosophical framework for governance in Nigeria: First, there were a set of individuals, like Simeon Adebo, Jerome Udoji, Ali Akilu, S. O. Wey, etc., schooled in the value-based institutional parameters of the retreating colonialists, who were eager to lay the foundation of an indigenous governance philosophy in Nigeria. Second, there was equally in existence a development-sensitive national dynamics rooted in a proper federal framework consisting of a centre and regional arrangement engaged in competitive learning and sharing. Third, there was also a development atmosphere around the twin imperatives of nation building and economic development in spite of bitter high politics.
I will argue that to arrest the downward spiral of governance in Nigeria, and install a philosophy of gov\ernance, requires making a philosophical move. To become a developmental state, Nigeria needs a reform philosophy which must be founded on a template of administrative engineering that is either radical or gradualist. The beauty of a radical reform is that it pulls down the old order in order to build a new one on its ashes. But radical administrative reform is easier said than done. It comes with a lot of institutional displacements whose end one cannot predict.
On the other hand, a gradualist reform can, and must indeed, commence from democratic governance to evolve a philosophy founded on the professional efficiency and measured performance of the public servants. The imperatives of nation building and economic growth still subsist within a federal framework that could be strengthened through a serious constitutional review. All that is needed, as a matter of urgency, is a new breed of public managers who have the capacity to instigate the emergence of a new governance philosophy that will transform Nigeria’s development profile.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anthony Joshua

Breaking: Anthony Joshua beats Joseph Parker by unanimous decision

— 31st March 2018

Anthony Joshua beats Parker via a unanimous decision with scores of 118-110 twice and 119-109, adding the WBO strap to his collection. The 28-year-old now holds three of the four heavyweight title belts. Joshua said after the match, “My strategy in there was stick behind the jab, it’s one of the most important weapons,” he says….

  • Don’t threaten national security with your comments, Presidency appeals to Danjuma, others

    — 31st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja One week after former Defense Minister Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd) urged Nigerians to defend themselves against killers in the country, the Presidency has called on prominent and influential Nigerians to be wise while engaging the public in order that their declarations not inflame tensions and threaten national security.  Danjuma had made the…

  • ADAMU History

    FG advocates fundings of tertiary institutions to aid innovation

    — 31st March 2018

    Lucky Ighomuaye, Benin Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has called for more partnership with both local and international organisations for proper funding and new innovation in entrepreneurship for tertiary institutions. He said this in a paper Titled “Restructuring the Nigeria Tertiary Education System to Address the 21st Century Funding Challenges”, presented at the 2nd…

  • In Nigeria, tax war looms as VAIDS deadline ends

    — 31st March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The stage is set for an impending showdown between the Federal Government’s tax authorities and notorious defaulters in the country, following the expiration of the March 31 deadline of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). The development, Sunday Sun learnt, has thrown many tax debtors into panic as they dread…

  • Taraba: Police foil kidnap attempt, kill five armed suspects

    — 31st March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State Police Command killed five members of a notorious kidnapping and armed robbery gang in a failed kidnapping attempt. The Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal disclosed this in Jalingo on Saturday. Misal said that the armed bandits had invaded the home of Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba Chede…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share