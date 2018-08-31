– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Philippines leader criticised over rape comments
31st August 2018 - Birth registration: UNICEF recommends rapid SMS
31st August 2018 - FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August
31st August 2018 - Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office
31st August 2018 - Hockey official sets 2020 Olympics target for Team Nigeria
31st August 2018 - How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria
31st August 2018 - Chief of Air Staff urges NAF to evolve ways to strengthen the capacity of its officers
31st August 2018 - Ekiti poll: APC elders appeals to Oni to withdraw suit against Fayemi
31st August 2018 - Eaglets arrive Niamey for WAFU Zone B U-17 tourney
31st August 2018 - Ras Kimono’s final journey to ‘Zion’
Home / World News / Philippines leader criticised over rape comments
PHILIPPINES

Philippines leader criticised over rape comments

— 31st August 2018

NAN

President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines  was on Friday criticised for sending a “very dangerous and distorted message’’ that women are raped because they are beautiful.

Duterte, who has been slammed for joking about rape in the past, was defending his claims that he had eradicated crime in his southern home city of Davao during a speech in the central province of Cebu.

“They said that Davao had many rape cases,’’ he said.

“For as long as there are many beautiful women there are plenty of rape cases as well’’.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the statement should not be taken seriously since Duterte was known to make jokes.

READ ALSO Group buys nomination form for Delta assembly aspirant

“I don’t think we should give too much weight on what the president says by way of a joke,” he said, adding that people outside of the northern region of Luzon usually have a “different sense of humour’’ and “don’t really take things as seriously.’’

Gabriela, a women’s rights group in the Philippines, warned the “the latest flamboyant display of misogyny’’ by Duterte places more Filipino women at risk of rape.

“President Duterte sends yet again a very dangerous and distorted message in his latest rape remark, that a woman’s beauty is a cause of rape,’’ the group said in a statement.

“A person who finds pleasure in the mass killings of innocent people and who finds humour in demeaning women and enabling rapists is not fit to be president,’’ the group said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August

— 31st August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) rose from its August meeting, on Thursday, declaring that the three tiers of government shared N714.809 billion as revenue generated in July. The figure, which included cost of collection to the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Petroleum Resources and Federal Inland Revenue Service, is lower than…

  • YAKUBU DOGARA

    Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Friday denied claims that he had endorsed some aspirants to vie for elective offices. Dogara, while reacting to recent claims that he had endorsed some aspirants seeking elective offices in his constituency, described such rumours as “untrue and very wicked”. In a statement…

  • NAF

    Chief of Air Staff urges NAF to evolve ways to strengthen the capacity of its officers

    — 31st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has harped on the need for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to evolve ways to strengthen the capacity of its officers to be effective in the discharge of their constitutional mandate. Abubakar who stated this during the graduation ceremony of the Air Force…

  • SUIT

    Ekiti poll: APC elders appeals to Oni to withdraw suit against Fayemi

    — 31st August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum has appealed to former Governor Segun Oni to withdraw the suit challenging the eligibility of the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, for the July 14 governorship election. The APC elders came out with the position at a meeting held on Wednesday in Igbara Odo,…

  • UMOYO

    Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo

    — 31st August 2018

    Governor Emmanuel, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast? Joe Effiong, Uyo Senator Etang Umoyo is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit, Eket council and frontline advocate for power shift to Eket senatorial district as far back as…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share