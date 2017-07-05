The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - Plane crash reported in Indonesian
5th July 2017 - Philippines’ Duterte reneges on proposed plan to end city siege
5th July 2017 - FRSC to partner Anambra hospitals for psycho-emotional tests
5th July 2017 - President Xi arrives Germany for G20 Summit
5th July 2017 - Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves
5th July 2017 - Abba Moro blasts Ortom over second term bid
5th July 2017 - Otu-Duke decries non-recognition of 2017 ITTF-Africa Cup players
5th July 2017 - Canadian court upholds $1.7b ruling against Iran’s terrorism involvement
5th July 2017 - BREAKING:  UNIOSUN students take over Osogbo streets
5th July 2017 - Why I returned N60,000 salary to N-Power – Joshua Daniel
Home / National / Philippines’ Duterte reneges on proposed plan to end city siege

Philippines’ Duterte reneges on proposed plan to end city siege

— 5th July 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was preparing to make a deal with Islamic State-inspired militants in the days after they laid siege to a southern city, but aborted the plan without explanation, an intermediary involved in the process said.

Agakhan Sharief, a prominent Muslim leader, told Reuters that after a band of Islamist fighters overran parts of Marawi City on May 23 and took hundreds of people hostage, he was approached by a senior Duterte aide to use his connections with the Maute militant group’s leaders to start back-channel talks.

Two other Marawi sources familiar with the matter confirmed the president had worked behind the scenes to hold talks with the Maute brothers, Omarkhayam and Abdullah.

However, the process was halted when Duterte in a May 31 speech declared he “will not talk to terrorists”.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Duterte’s about-face.

“The problem with our president, his mind is changing always,” said Sharief, a cleric who has had roles in various peace agreements on the long-restive southern island of Mindanao. “He announced he will no longer talk to terrorists and that made our negotiations cut.”

Duterte’s top peace adviser and his spokesman did not respond to separate requests for comment.

Despite his tough rhetoric and frequent promises to wipe out militants, Duterte has a reputation as a peace-broker, having dealt with separatist and Marxist rebellions during his 22 years as mayor of Davao City in Mindanao, an island of 22 million with a long history of unrest.

The battle for control of Marawi has been the biggest crisis of Duterte’s year-old presidency.

Fighters from the Maute group and others loyal to Islamic State have been holed up in the commercial district of the town through more than 40 days of air strikes, artillery bombardments and fierce street clashes with troops.

More than 400 people have been killed, including 337 militants, 85 members of the security forces, and 44 civilians. Some 260,000 residents have been displaced by a siege that has fanned regional fears that Islamic State is trying to establish a stronghold in Southeast Asia.

Marawi Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra confirmed that back-channel talks did start but said he was not privy to details.

He told Reuters the process failed because the rebels did not show good faith or reduce the intensity of attacks on government forces after Duterte offered them an olive branch.

“There was a window of opportunity,” he said. “But there was no show of sincerity.”

Sharief, known locally as “Bin Laden” due to his resemblance to the late al Qaeda leader, would not reveal the identity of Duterte’s aide, whom he said was confidentially assigned to set up a meeting with the Maute clan.

He said the aide agreed that Sharief would accompany the Maute brothers’ influential mother, Farhana, by helicopter to meet Duterte in nearby Cagayan De Oro or Davao City.

Sharief said her sons who requested she represent them in talks with Duterte.

“He (Duterte’s aide) prepared everything that I needed. I told him that I need a chopper to get the mother of the Maute brothers to bring her to the president. He prepared that.”

“I called the Maute brothers and their mother … I told them, I convinced them.”

Sharief said the president was prepared to offer the Maute clan implementation of Sharia law in their hometown, Butig, if he achieves his goal of establishing a federal system in the Philippines.

The talks with the Maute group did not go ahead and the mother was arrested on June 9 elsewhere in the same province as Marawi. The Maute brothers’ father, Cayamora Maute, was apprehended three days earlier in Davao City.

The cleric said that the rebels would have taken Duterte’s deal to end the siege.

“They agreed, they supported this,” said Sharief, who last met with Abdullah Maute on June 25, when he led a group of emissaries into the heart of Marawi to free some hostages during the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.

Sharief said he was against the radical ideology of Islamic State but reluctant to speak out against the Maute clan because he still hoped he could convince them to end the siege.

“I am a peacemaker,” he said. “I cannot negotiate anymore if I talk against them.” (ChannelNewsAsia)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plane crash reported in Indonesian

— 5th July 2017

A small plane carrying five people is believed to have crashed in Indonesia’s eastern Papua province, an official said on Wednesday, with a search and rescue mission underway. Authorities lost contact with the Pilatus Porter PC-6 aircraft at midday Wednesday after it took off on a short flight across the remote, mountainous region. “We have…

Share

  • Philippines’ Duterte reneges on proposed plan to end city siege

    — 5th July 2017

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was preparing to make a deal with Islamic State-inspired militants in the days after they laid siege to a southern city, but aborted the plan without explanation, an intermediary involved in the process said. Agakhan Sharief, a prominent Muslim leader, told Reuters that after a band of Islamist fighters overran parts…

    Share

  • FRSC to partner Anambra hospitals for psycho-emotional tests

    — 5th July 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, says it will partner public health institutions for the implementation of its psychological and emotional test policy. Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr Sunday Ajayi, said on Wednesday, in Awka, that discussions were under way with the state government for effective synergy, to ensure…

    Share

  • President Xi arrives Germany for G20 Summit

    — 5th July 2017

    Chinese President, Xi Jinping, arrived in Berlin on Wednesday, part of a flurry of diplomatic meetings in advance of G20 summit slated for Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. Xi was greeted with military honours by German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before heading off to a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. He stopped on the way to…

    Share

  • Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves

    — 5th July 2017

    The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Enugu State Government’s initiative for ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state. The Chairman of MACBAN in the South-East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, gave the commendation while speaking in Enugu on Wednesday. Siddiki said this following the relative peace existing in the…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share