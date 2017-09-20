The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Philippine soldiers kill nine Maoist rebels in gunbattle
20th September 2017 - Atiku backs Buhari on global support for Lake Chad region
20th September 2017 - Ayade donates N10m to slain student’s family
20th September 2017 - Non-indigenes in Nasarawa have done more than natives – Al-Makura
20th September 2017 - Kenya tightens security as country await Supreme Court verdict
20th September 2017 - Lagos bye-election: We’re good to go, says INEC
20th September 2017 - BREAKING: Reps seat: Hembe suffers second defeat at S’ Court 
20th September 2017 - Seige on ISIS-occupied Raqqa in ‘final stages’
20th September 2017 - PDP chieftain urges politicians to sustain democracy
20th September 2017 - Man stabs self, jumps into well in Kano
Home / World News / Philippine soldiers kill nine Maoist rebels in gunbattle

Philippine soldiers kill nine Maoist rebels in gunbattle

— 20th September 2017

Philippine soldiers killed nine Maoist rebels in one of the fiercest clashes since peace talks to end nearly five decades of conflict broke down in May, an army spokesman said on Wednesday.

An army corporal was also slightly wounded in the 25-minute firefight in rural area of Nueva Ecija province, some 220 kilometres (137 miles) north of the capital Manila, army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Isagani Nato said.

Nato said the soldiers rushed to the village after receiving a report of armed men in the area.

Confronted by a band of around 15 guerrillas from the New People’s Army (NPA), the soldiers killed nine.

More than 40,000 people have died in the long-running insurgency, and peace negotiations have sputtered on-off.

Talks, brokered by Norway, resumed in August last year, days after President Rodrigo Duterte freed senior communist figures and militants. A ceasefire agreement held for almost four months.

But, Duterte suspended talks in January after rebels resumed and stepped up attacks on security forces, as well as on businesses in the countryside, including mines, plantations and construction companies.

In May, the president scrapped peace negotiations saying he will only agree to resume talks if rebels sign a negotiated ceasefire, and stop recruitment and extortion. (ChannelNewsAsia)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Atiku backs Buhari on global support for Lake Chad region

— 20th September 2017

From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alahi Atiku Abubakar, has aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari, on his message of gratitude to the international community for their efforts in the Lake Chad region. Atiku, who reacted to President Buhari’souting at the 72nd Session of United Nations General…

  • Ayade donates N10m to slain student’s family

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Cross River State Government has donated N10 million for the burial and upkeep of siblings of late Joy Odama, a native of the state who was allegedly murdered by one Alhaji Adamu, in Abuja, recently. Governor Ben Ayade, who disclosed the donation to newsmen, in Wednesday, urged the Inspector General of…

  • Non-indigenes in Nasarawa have done more than natives – Al-Makura

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State  has said that non-indigenes in the state especially the Igbo, have contributed a lot to the development of the state more than the natives of the state.  He, however, expressed regret over the separatist crisis that had engulfed some states in the country by the…

  • Kenya tightens security as country await Supreme Court verdict

    — 20th September 2017

    Police sealed off roads near Kenya’s Supreme Court on Wednesday as judges prepared to deliver a detailed ruling laying out their reasons for annulling  August presidential election. Report says voters are anxious to find out whether the vote was voided on procedural grounds, the court has already said in its brief Sept. 1 ruling that…

  • Lagos bye-election: We’re good to go, says INEC

    — 20th September 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is fully prepared for the conduct of the Lagos constituency bye-election in Eti-Osa Local Government Area on September 30. The election is to fill the vacant seat as a result of the death of the lawmaker representing the area, Mr Kazeem Alimi, on July 8. INEC Resident…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share