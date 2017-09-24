Philanthropist plans to rehabilitate 1,000 addicts in Zaria

A philanthropist, Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed-Mijinyawa, on Sunday says he plans to rehabilitate at least 1,000 drug addicts in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the weekly orientation and counselling programme for over 350 youth in Zaria.

The programme, organised by the philanthropist, drew youths from 12 political wards of Zaria Federal Constituency.

Mohammed-Mijinyawa said the essence of the programme was to counsel the affected youth on the need to repent and become useful to the society.

“My ultimate goal is to curb youth restiveness, drug abuse, gangsterism, political thuggery and all other forms of social vices among the youths in Zaria and make them self-reliant.”

He promised to provide financial assistance to those who desist from drug abuse and are willing to go back to school to complete their studies.

While assuring that the programme would be sustained, Mohammed-Mijinyawa called on other wealthy Nigerians to organise such programme in their constituencies.

In his address, Malam Musa Madina, Chief Imam of Jama’atu Girls’ College, Zaria said that Nigerian youths need to be given special attention to ensure a brighter future.

Madina described drug abuse as a major challenge that destroys the youths future and tampers with the prospects of the nation as well.

“As future leaders, you are supposed to be of good conduct and you cannot be so unless you completely avoid drug abuse.

“However, I am optimistic that majority of you have shown signs of remorse, indicating that you have accepted to repent and be of good conduct.”

Anothjer facilitator at the event, Malam Nura Yusuf said that drug abuse was inimical to societal and national growth, hence the need to educate those engaged in the act.

“No parent will be happy to see his child indulge in drug abuse or any form of social vices because such attitudes are inimical to the individual, family, society and even the nation.

“You are therefore required to exhibit the fear of God as no religion encourages drug abuse or any form of social vices.

“As future leaders you should strive to exhibit a high sense of responsibility and commitment to build a decent society,” he said.

(Source: NAN)