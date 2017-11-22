Nigerian bags philantropy award in US

Philanthropist and chairman of Kazeem Royal Properties Ltd, Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, last weekend, in Washington DC, United States of America, bagged an ambassadorial award as the “Most Outstanding Philanthropist in Nigeria” by the US-Nigeria Legislative & Executive Leadership Forum for his community achievement in human development capacity and philanthropy.

He also bagged a United Nations ambassadorial title from the Covenant International University and Seminary with a conferment of an Honourary Doctorate Degree (Doctor Of Philosophy).

He will now, henceforth, be refered to as “Ambassador Dr. Prince Kazeem Austin Eletu-Odibo.”

While thanking his admirers and orgainsers of the event, Eletu-Odibo appreciated both recognitions, saying they reminded him how far God has brought him from grass to grace.

According to him, “It is indeed an honour to express my profound gratitude to the organisers of this event who carefully selected me for this international community award.

“Today, reminds me again of my growing up. You probably would have seen in my profile that I was born into a royal family but it was unknown to me for many years. Hence, I had to do all kinds of menial jobs just to survive. I was only two years old when my father passed on and my mother took me to a suburb called AJEGUNLE (it means wealth is here) but it is indeed a paradox.

“However, as a child I had a strange belief that one day I would be wealthy but I couldn’t tell how. I couldn’t steal or cheat anyone for a living. I was just like every Nigerian child born into what I presumed was poverty and I wanted to have a great future.

“I attended a press conference in Lagos in respect of this meeting and I stated without mincing words that I am very much aware that people and or organisations receive awards because of their affluence but my case is different. I didn’t pay for this. Instead, I believe that it was because of my little contributions that have been recognised.

“I have traveled thousands of kilometres, flew over several mountains, oceans, rivers, lands and cultures to a country many people wish to visit, truly God’s own country. I am indeed honoured by this kind gesture and I would like to accept this award as I trust it would further motivate me to do even much more.

“In conclusion, I want to dedicate this award to two categories of people. First to my lovely mother who raised me up single-handedly. And two, I dedicate this to every Nigerian child who has a dream that someday Nigeria, Africa will be a better place and the world at large. I want to say also to my Creator, thank you indeed and I want to draw as always some inspiration from the national slogan of the United States of America: In God, We Trust. In God, I trust. I will keep impacting many more lives positively as I journey through life. So, help me God”, Prince Kazeem Odibo said.