Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby
Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state.
The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event was held at Nri Civic Centre, Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.
Chairman of the Anambra State Post Primary School Services Commission (PPSSC), Lady Joy Ulasi, who represented the governor at the event, said Chief Emelie Okika had done a lot for the state while giving back to the people.
Ulasi, who was represented by Esther Anolue, announced the results of the foundation’s 2017/2018 quiz competition for all the 16 secondary schools in Anaocha. She commended Okika for his unique scholarship scheme and the quiz.
Anolue lauded the philanthropist for championing infrastructural development in public schools by partnering with government, urging him not to relent.
She also urged the students to take their studies seriously, even as she commended the students studying arts and those studying the sciences for performing creditably.
In the sciences, Girls Secondary School, Agulu, took the first position, Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi-Nnukwu, was second, Agulu Girls High School came third, Lorretto Special Science School, Adazi-Nnukwu, was fourth while Community Secondary School, Akwaeze, took the fifth position.
In arts, Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, came first; Community Secondary School, Agulu, second; Orjiakor Memorial Secondary School. Adazi Ani, third; and Community Secondary School, Aguluzoigbo, emerged fourth.
Secretary of the foundation, Anike Raphael Nkem, traced the history of the NGO and its rules and regulations as a registered organisation, commending the founder for his foresight in championing the cause of the downtrodden.
Coordinator of Oba Emelie School Scheme and a trustee of the Emelie Okika Scholarship Foundation, Mr. Anayochukwu Agbata, announced that Oba Okika has helped so many and that over N1.9 million was spent in the 2016/2017 academic year on scholarships for 18 students across the South-East.
He said, since 2004, Oba Okika had been assisting Regal Secondary School, Nri, in its infrastructure upgrade to the tune of N1 million.
He noted the foundation’s core aims include granting scholarships to qualified indigent students; promoting quality and gender-sensitive education in the coverage areas; building intellectual capacity and securing access to best academic centres at the international level for young people; and assisting students continue their studies by providing scholarship, grants and educational materials for success.
Some of the students, including Asuquo Ephraim Samuel, from Agulu Grammar School, Joe-Ikeorah Jennifer, from Girls High School, Agulu, Okafor Marry-Cynthia, from Lorretto Special Science School, and Ugwube Ujunwa from Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, lauded Okika’s efforts at providing education to students from poor homes in the South East.
Oba Chigozie Kelvin Obiaegbunam, the president-general of Nri Development Union, described
Okika as a charismatic leader waiting to blossom, if given support and solidarity. He said Okika’s act of giving hope to the young unconditionally, especially the needy and hopeless, was immeasurable. He urged the students to make judicious use of the materials donated to them.
