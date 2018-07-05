Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m

Zika Bobby

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state.

The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event was held at Nri Civic Centre, Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Chairman of the Anambra State Post Primary School Services Commission (PPSSC), Lady Joy Ulasi, who represented the governor at the event, said Chief Emelie Okika had done a lot for the state while giving back to the people.

Ulasi, who was represented by Esther Anolue, announced the results of the foundation’s 2017/2018 quiz competition for all the 16 secondary schools in Anaocha. She commended Okika for his unique scholarship scheme and the quiz.

Anolue lauded the philanthropist for championing infrastructural development in public schools by partnering with government, urging him not to relent.

She also urged the students to take their studies seriously, even as she commended the students studying arts and those studying the sciences for performing creditably.

In the sciences, Girls Secondary School, Agulu, took the first position, Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi-Nnukwu, was second, Agulu Girls High School came third, Lorretto Special Science School, Adazi-Nnukwu, was fourth while Community Secondary School, Akwaeze, took the fifth position.

In arts, Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, came first; Community Secondary School, Agulu, second; Orjiakor Memorial Secondary School. Adazi Ani, third; and Community Secondary School, Aguluzoigbo, emerged fourth.