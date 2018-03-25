The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - PHED loses 9 transformers to vandals
25th March 2018 - Buhari deserves second term, says Faleke
25th March 2018 - APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others
25th March 2018 - Nigeria, UNDP launch $8 million agribusiness project
25th March 2018 - More herdsmen, cattle move into Benue since military exercise – Livestock Guard
25th March 2018 - I won’t allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume
25th March 2018 - Nigerian Army denies ‘deserted Sergeant’ claim it faked Dapchi abduction
25th March 2018 - Unilorin appoints new Registrar
25th March 2018 - Air Force airlifts Dapchi Girls back to Maiduguri
25th March 2018 - Army: Danjuma’s statements “most unfortunate”, will remain “absolutely neutral” in herdsmen crisis
Home / National / PHED loses 9 transformers to vandals

PHED loses 9 transformers to vandals

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) said it has lost nine 500kv transformers worth millions of naira to serial vandals in Aleto, Ebubu ,Alesa and Alele in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was disclosed, on Sunday, by the Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, in a meeting that had in attendance the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Eleme, Godwin Abbey-Ollo, and other stakeholders at the Council headquarters .

Onyi expressed worries over unabated activities of the serial vandals, who in the last two months, were in the habit of removing armoured cables, cannibalization of feeder pillars, draining of transformer oil, among others, thereby throwing the affected communities into unnecessary darkness.

He, therefore, called on the relevant authorities in the area to step up vigilance by accosting or reporting anybody with suspicious movement around PHED installations, adding that the vandals are not ghosts, but are human beings living in or around the community.

He reiterated in strong terms that the company has no provision for replacement of vandalized items, saying that all hands must be on deck to forestall any act of vandalism on its installations.

Onyi expressed: “It is disheartening and worrisome that the unscrupulous activities of the vandals have paralyzed the economic activities in the affected communities and most disturbing is that they are not ghosts, they are human beings, living in or around us.

“We should all rise up against these few disgruntled persons before they stop our comfort”, he said.

The company’s spokesman described the activities of the vandals as economic sabotage resulting in denying PHED’s customers the opportunity of enjoying efficient and quality service delivery.

In his response, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Abbey-Ollo, noted the concerns of PHED and charged the Community Development Chairmen (CDC), to step up vigilance with a view to curbing the menace of the vandals.

Abbey-Ollo said that he had already established contact with police to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

“I also want us to be more responsible for PHED facilities in our various communities. As leaders, there are some responsibility that is expected of you, you are to educate the community on the need to protect and defend public facilities in our neighbourhood”, Abbey-Ollo said.

He, however, pleaded with PHED for improved services, adding that he would ensure that customers within his Local Government Area pay their electricity bills.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PHED loses 9 transformers to vandals

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) said it has lost nine 500kv transformers worth millions of naira to serial vandals in Aleto, Ebubu ,Alesa and Alele in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State. This was disclosed, on Sunday, by the Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, in a meeting…

  • Buhari deserves second term, says Faleke

    — 25th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A member of the National Assembly and the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2015 general election in kogi state, Chief James Faleke has said president Muhammad Buhari has done so well to deserve a second term. Faleke gave this assertion over the weekend while fielding…

  • APDA logo

    APDA denies merger talk with SDP, others

    — 25th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As the 2019 general election approaches, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDA) vehemently denied merger talks with Social Democratic Party (SDP) or any other political party. The party also called on its supporters to remain loyal to the party with the assurance of winning the 2019 presidential election. In a press statement…

  • Nigeria, UNDP launch $8 million agribusiness project

    — 25th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FARD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at the weekend launched an $8,066,500 Nigerian Agribusiness Supplier Development Project (NASDP), aimed at guaranteeing food security in the country. The project seeks to eliminate the…

  • More herdsmen, cattle move into Benue since military exercise – Livestock Guard

    — 25th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Commander of Benue State Livestock Guard, Alhaji Aliyu Tershaku, has blamed the ongoing Nigeria Army Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (‘Cat Race’) in the State for the current influx of the Fulani Herdsmen into the state. Tershaku, who stated this in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, lamented that the herdsmen with their cattle…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share