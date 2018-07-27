PHCs maintenance: KDSG , DFID sign MoU for 1.7MW solar project

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has signed Maintenance contract for its 1.7 MW Solar project, expands project to hospitals, schools and water facilities in partnership with EU/UK DFID.

In 2016, as part of its strategic and energy development agenda, the state began installation of a total of 1.7MW of solar systems in Primary Healthcare Centers across the state.

Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the State’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe said in partnership with the UK Department for International Development (DFID), a total of 34 primary healthcare centers in 21 council areas have received solar systems.

She said, “As part of the agreement, UK DFID committed funding for the installation while KDSG committed to establishing and funding the Operation and Maintenance of the systems.