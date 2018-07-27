– The Sun News
PHCs maintenance: KDSG , DFID sign MoU for 1.7MW solar project

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has signed Maintenance contract for its 1.7  MW Solar project, expands project to hospitals, schools and water facilities in partnership with EU/UK DFID.

In 2016,  as part of its strategic and energy development agenda, the state began installation of a total of 1.7MW of solar systems in Primary Healthcare Centers across the state.

Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the State’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe said in partnership with the UK Department for International Development (DFID), a total of 34 primary healthcare centers in 21  council areas have received  solar systems.

She said, “As part of the agreement, UK DFID committed funding for the installation while KDSG committed to establishing and funding the Operation and Maintenance of the systems.

OLUBADAN

2019: Olubadan’s daughter joins Oyo Assembly race

— 27th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Princess Taiwo Monsurat Adetunji, one of the daughters of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has joined the race to the Oyo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress  (APC). The holder of bachelor’s degree in Economic Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi’s lawyers accuses INEC of giving electoral documents to PDP

    — 27th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Lawyers to Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, have alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawyers access to electoral documents used for the July 14 governorship poll without notifying other parties. A member of Fayemi’s legal team, Mr. Tajudeen Akingbolu, said his party…

  • Kaigama

    Fish out foreigners in killings of villagers,  Kaigama challenges FG

    — 27th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Catholic Archbishop of Jos and former President of Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Federal Government to fish out foreigners and local collaborators involved in the killings of villagers in  the country. The religious leader disclosed this yesterday during  a meeting of Ethnic, Religious and Community Leaders…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti Assembly decries alleged illegal deployment of police

    — 27th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Thursday, decried alleged deployment of heavily policemen to the premises of the House without official request. However, when journalists visited the Assembly at about 10.00 am, the policemen have been withdrawn and the premises was under lock. Speaker Kola Oluwawole, who briefed newsmen in…

  • erosion

    FG commissions N263m erosion control projects in Karishi, Abaji

    — 27th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The federal government, yesterday, commissioned a N263million erosion control projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in Karishi and Abaji. FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, who performed the inauguration said both projects were expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the communities. He added…

