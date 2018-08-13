– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
13th August 2018 - ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019
13th August 2018 - Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi
13th August 2018 - Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win
13th August 2018 - Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity
13th August 2018 - England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B
13th August 2018 - Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence
13th August 2018 - Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others
13th August 2018 - Barca win Spanish Super Cup after late penalty save
13th August 2018 - My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
Jordan Spieth

PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Golf’s exclusive grand slam club will not be acquiring any new members this year after Jordan Spieth fell short in his quest to join the Fab Five on Sunday.

Needing to win the PGA Championship to complete the career slam, Spieth started the final round eight strokes off the pace, without a realistic chance of victory.

The Texan nevertheless battled on nicely, shooting a four-under-par 66 that mixed in six birdies with a double-bogey at Bellerive Country Club.

But one bad hole on Saturday, a triple-bogey at the 12th had effectively ended his hopes, leaving him to lament on what might have been.

READ ALSO ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019

“Each day got a little bit better here. Minus a couple of tee shots, I had a chance to win this thing with what felt like not my A-game,” Spieth said after finishing at eight-under 272.

“The putting was phenomenal. I was probably top-five in putting for the week, which is great. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there.

“From really seven-iron down, it was phenomenal. And then the long irons and woods were still just a little bit off, and I had a couple foul balls because of it with an iron and a driver.

“So it was just really, really close to being precise enough to win this week.”

This was Spieth’s second chance to complete the grand slam, following his 2017 British Open victory which followed previous successes at the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen have won the four championships that comprise the modern grand slam.

Spieth will have to wait only nine months to get another crack at the slam, because the PGA Championship moves to May next year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FERTILISER

Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

— 13th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity. The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security. Executive…

  • OKOH

    Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

  • ENUGU WEST

    Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Raphael Ede, Enugu Agwu Local Government Area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu State was filled to the  brim last weekend ,when over 5,000 Christians from Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and peace in Nigeria. Delivering the sermon,…

  • OBASEKI

    My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki

    — 13th August 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is not hindered by huge inherited debts as being reported in some quarters. The governor, who was reacting to some publications’ headlines in a statement, at the weekend, said the report is completely false and none of the media outfits that published it can provide any proof,…

  • WIKE

    Rivers people’ll resist any rigging – Wike

    — 13th August 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers people will resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government to rig the 2019 elections. Wike said the APC Federal Government has no single project on ground in the state to sell the party’s candidates during the forthcoming elections in 2019. Speaking during an…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share