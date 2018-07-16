– The Sun News
PFN

PFN holds rally in Calabar over killing of Christians, hunger

— 16th July 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has held rally to seek God’s intervention over the killings of Christians and hunger in the country.

Read also: Herdsman’s killing: CAN, PFN kick against death sentence on Christians

The rally which held in Calabar, at the weekend, was attended by hundreds of members of the fellowship, drawn from various denominations across the state.

It was observed that most of them sang, prayed and wailed while they moved round major streets to the Millennium Roundabout, where they rounded off the session.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the rally, Chairman of the Fellowship in the state, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, said the rally was the climax of a seven days fasting and prayers embarked upon by members, for the state of things in the country to change for the better.

Ekwok said: “We desire peace in this country, not stories of killings today in Benue, tomorrow in Plateau, the next day in Nasarawa.

“We know God can put paid to those things and bring smiles to our faces, once again.

“The sufferings and devastation in the land are seemingly beyond the capacity of the current administration to handle, and that is the reason PFN is contributing in prayers towards returning the country to normalcy, and that should be the concern of everyone who wishes the country well.

“We, as a body, cannot sit by and watch without doing anything towards changing the state of affairs in this country; and, I think everybody ought to be involved in his or her own way, in whatever form, to combat the insecurity, suffering and poverty ravaging our country men and women.”

He said the group is also praying for those with the fear of God to take charge of the affairs of the country, at every level of governance, so that Nigerians would heave a sigh of relive.

“PFN is not a political party, so, we are not sponsoring candidates, but, we will not shy away from supporting anyone we think would do things that will benefit the people.”

