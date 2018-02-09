The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - War on corruption, making fetish of Malabu deal
9th February 2018 - Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked
9th February 2018 - Adron Homes’ assets hit N100bn –GMD
9th February 2018 - Why real estate investment is lucrative
9th February 2018 - Oshodi’s metamorphosis
9th February 2018 - Fayemi’s legacies in natural resource governance
9th February 2018 - Major things to consider in marital relationship
9th February 2018 - Belated posturing on restructuring
9th February 2018 - Nigeria’s cattle rearing politics: A colonial legacy
9th February 2018 - The AU pledge to eradicate malnutrition in Africa
Home / Business / Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked

Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked

— 9th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

An all-night meeting of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Abuja, ended in a deadlock, Thursday as members  could not fashion out a definite strategy to tackle the three-month old crisis that has disrupted commercial activities in Abuja and other parts of the country.

The eight-hour meeting, Daily Sun gathered, started about 10pm on Wednesday and ended about 5:50am on Thursday.

Since no resolution was reached, the union cancelled the post-meeting press conference earlier scheduled to hold at Madugu Hotels in Jabi, Abuja, yesterday by 9am.

An IPMAN executive, Mr Bayo Adewale Ogefila in a text message to Daily Sun at 5:51am said: “The meeting ended just now without a definite stand. We are asked to suspend the media chat for today.

Accept my sincere apology for the inconvenience”.

However, Ogefila did not indicate whether the meeting continues today (yesterday) or not and has not taken his call as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the ongoing petrol scarcity nightmare has obviously defied all resolution strategies outlined by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other government agencies.

The ugly development has also emboldened hawkers who sell the product at exorbitant prices to rip off hapless motorists.

There is also the petrol diversion allegation levelled against IPMAN and depot owners by the NNPC.

While the two bodies have vehemently denied the allegation, they insist the NNPC as a sole importer lacks the capacity and capability to meet local consumption since IPMAN and depot owners control about 75 per cent of the warehousing facilities nationwide.

More so, with the landing cost of petrol pegged at N171.40k, stakeholders say selling at N145/litre was impossible as it is tantamount to committing business suicide.

They also want the government to come out clearly to announce if the nation was back to full petrol subsidy regime, rather than running the sector in a most opaque manner.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Petrol scarcity: IPMAN meeting deadlocked

— 9th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja An all-night meeting of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Abuja, ended in a deadlock, Thursday as members  could not fashion out a definite strategy to tackle the three-month old crisis that has disrupted commercial activities in Abuja and other parts of the country. The eight-hour meeting, Daily Sun gathered,…

  • Adron Homes’ assets hit N100bn –GMD

    — 9th February 2018

    …Promises subscribers fortune in 3rd edition of Lemon de Val Maduka Nweke The Group Managing Director of Adron Homes & Properties Ltd, Oba Adetola Emmanuel-King has revealed that the assets of the company has hit over N100 billion as at January 2018. He noted that over 50 million Nigerians live in very poor environment hence…

  • Why real estate investment is lucrative

    — 9th February 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Rarely do many people appreciate the scope of real estate and really do not understand the various ways such investments can boost returns. Some believe that real estate stops at building of estates and homes for rent or sale. Of course, there are more to it that meets the…

  • Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners

    — 9th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sacked all his 17 commissioners and directed them to hand over to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries with immediate effect. Lalong,  in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs,  Emmanuel Nanle, appreciated the commissioners for their selfless service in the…

  • Herdsmen, farmers’ clash: Edo bans night grazing

    — 9th February 2018

    • Re-opens job portal March 1 Edo State Government has banned night grazing, the carrying of guns by herdsmen and set up a seven-member committee in each of the 18 local government areas in the state to check clashes between herdsmen and farmers. The committee will include the chairmen or heads of the councils, the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share