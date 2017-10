In a respite to drivers, petrol prices in the UAE will come down in the month of November, after three straight months of increase. The price of diesel, however, has increased marginally.

Unleaded gasoline 98 will cost Dh2.03 a litre, down from Dh2.12 in the previous month, while unleaded gasoline 95 will now cost Dh1.92, down from Dh2.01 a litre last month.

The price of unleaded gasoline 91 has been brought down to Dh1.85 a litre, down from Dh1.94 in October.

Diesel will cost Dh2.11 a litre, a marginal increase from Dh2.10 a litre the previous month. (KhaleejTimes)