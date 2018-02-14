Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS

The Sun News
Samuel Bello, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 28.4 percent year-on-year, in January 2018.

It also stated that the average price also increased by 11.1 percent month-on-month to N190.9 in January 2018 from N171.8 in December 2017.

NBS disclosed this in its Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) Price Watch, National Household Kerosene Price Watch, Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) Price Watch and Liquified Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for January 2018.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price of petrol were Osun (N228.89), Abia (N227.50) and Benue (N223.33).

It added that states with the lowest average price of petrol were Zamfara (N159.12), Gombe (N157.73) and Kogi (N152.83).

NBS also reported that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased by -3.21 percent month-on-month and decreased by -14.70 percent year-on-year to N2190.07 in January 2018 from N2,262.79 in December 2017.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Borno (N2688.89), Yobe (N2513.25), and Gombe (N2500). States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kebbi (N2,000.00), Plateau (N2,000.00) and Taraba (N2,000.00).

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased by -2.81 percent month-on-month and decreased by -21.40 percent year-on-year to N4327.89 in January 2018 from N4,452.83 in December 2017.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N4,791.67), Borno (N4,785.71) and Kogi (N4,780.00).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Oyo (N3750.00), Sokoto (N3750.00) and Lagos (N3,653.85).

The Statistics office also reported that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.70 percent month-on- month and decreased by-33.42% year-on-year to N288.85 in January 2018 from N284.03 in December 2017.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Gombe (N332.37), Edo (N326.39) and Benue (N325.64).

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Zamfara (N237.50), Kaduna (N241.23) and Kebbi (N242.98).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -2.30 percent month-on-month and by -28.56 percent year-on-year to N1,024.83 in January 2018 from N1,048.97 in December 2017.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,253.33), Borno (N1,188.46) & Ekiti (N1,180.00).

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Benue (N855.00), Delta (N875.00) and Abuja (N875.30).

NBS also stated that the average price paid by consumers for diesel in January 2018 increased from N205.81 to N213.82 in December 2017, representing an increase of 3.89 percent month-on-month and decrease of -5.89 percent year-on-year.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Sokoto (N256.00) Kebbi (N255.45) and Taraba (N250.25)

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Bayelsa (N181.67), Ondo (N183.75) and Abia (N190.56),” the bureau stated.

