The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Delta approves contract to complete Stephen Keshi stadium
14th March 2018 - Petrol price drops to N173 in February – NBS
14th March 2018 - Ekiti house owners to BEDC: Stop giving us fraudulent bills
14th March 2018 - JUST IN: Reps to revisit Electoral law
14th March 2018 - Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.
14th March 2018 - NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs
14th March 2018 - JUST IN: Varsity workers suspend 3 months strike
14th March 2018 - JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto
14th March 2018 - Panic in FUTO as host community pulls down school fence
14th March 2018 - Bauchi gov. signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law
Home / Business / Cover / Petrol price drops to N173 in February – NBS

Petrol price drops to N173 in February – NBS

— 14th March 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

A report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that the average price paid by consumer for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 15.1 percent year-on-year in February 2018.

According to the report, the average price also increased by -9.6% month-on-month to N172.5 in February 2018 from N190.9 in January 2018.

NBS disclosed this in its Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) Price Watch, National Household Kerosene Price Watch, Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) Price Watch and Liquified Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for February 2018, which was released yesterday in Abuja.

The report from the Bureau stated that Plateau (N206.82), Osun (N201.29) and Edo (N200.83) were the states with the highest average price of petrol.

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Katsina (N145.00), Abuja(145.00) and Kogi (N147.06).

NBS also reported that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas in February dropped to N2155.97 from N2,190.07 in January, representing a decrease of -1.56 percent month-on-month and -20.40 percent year-on-year.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas were Borno (N2500.00), Yobe (N2500.00) and Anambra (N2364.29).

“Average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas increased by 0.12% month-on-month and decreased of -18.94% year-on-year to N4333.27 in February 2018 from N4,327.89 in January.

“States with the highest average price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas)  were Akwa Ibom (N5,000.00), Benue (N5,000.00) and Kogi (N4,816.67). States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder were Oyo (N3871.05), Ogun (N3788.89) and Lagos (N3,727.78).

NBS also stated that the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene dropped to N288.57 in February from N288.85 in January this year.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Plateau (N319.44), Nassarawa (N316.67) and Bayelsa (N315.28). States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kebbi (N257.29), Oyo (N260.53) and Niger (N262.5).

“Similarly average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.54% month-on-month and decreased by -24.58% year-on-year to N1030.33 in February 2018 from N1,024.83 in January.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,203.13), Borno (N1,187.50) and Niger (N1,184.38). States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Rivers (N828.26), Delta (N858.33) and Abia (N882.50).

The stats office stated further that the average price paid by consumers for diesel in February decreased to N209.89 from N213.82 in January, representing a decrease of 1.84 percent month-on-month and 15.84 percent year-on-year.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Sokoto (N264.00), Yobe (N238.00) and Taraba (N232.00). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Ogun (N190.63), Ondo (N190.00) and Abia (N190.00).”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Petrol price drops to N173 in February – NBS

— 14th March 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja A report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that the average price paid by consumer for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) increased by 15.1 percent year-on-year in February 2018. According to the report, the average price also increased by -9.6% month-on-month to N172.5 in February 2018 from N190.9 in January 2018….

  • Ekiti house owners to BEDC: Stop giving us fraudulent bills

    — 14th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Landlord and landladies resident in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest against the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over what they termed ‘over-billing’. The protesters, who operated under the auspices of Ado-Ekiti Landlords and Ladies Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ALLECA), alleged that the company demanded for…

  • JUST IN: Reps to revisit Electoral law

    — 14th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, said it would revisit the new Electoral law, after expunging sections of the law that are outside the Exclusive-Legislative list. President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the new Electoral law citing several reasons. The chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrasak Namdas,…

  • Decaying infrastructure: Edo NMA issues 21-day ultimatum to govt.

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Wednesday, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to address what it termed ‘deplorable state of health sector’ in the state or face indefinite strike action. ‎Addressing journalists in Benin-City, Chairman of the Association,  Dr. Osaigbovo Emmanuel, expressed dissatisfaction with the…

  • NYSC withdraws Corps members from volatile Kaduna local govs

    — 14th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following unrests in some of local government areas of Kaduna state and the need to protect lives and property of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the organisation said on Wednesday that it has suspended posting Corps members to such areas. It also said it had withdrawn all Corps members serving in Kajuru…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share