Petrol hits N400 per liter in Kaduna

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol lingers across the country, residents of Kaduna State now get the commodity at N400 per liter making it the highest price in recent times.

Several of the marketers who hitherto sell at government approved price of N145 per liter were either do not have fuel to dispense to customers, sell at N195 or sold it to roadside black marketers to maximise profit living other Nigerians who need the commodity for different purposes at euphoria of uncertainty.

This development has led to sharp upward review of inter and intra-city transportation by commercial motorists with more than 200 percent.

A resident of Angwan Baro, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, Yakubu Ibrahim, who was sighted with petrol in a gallon said, he was pressed to buy at N400 from a roadside black marketer after futile efforts to get it from approved filling stations around Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

According to him, “I bought this fuel up there at N400 per liter. It is unfortunate that we have to experience this hardship this holiday time the only time in a year we do celebrate with our loved ones.

“I have to buy four litres at the cost of N1,600 without bargain to power my generating set since PHCN has decided to compliment fuel scarcity and put us in broad day darkness.

“I don’t really know what the problem is because it has become the tradition of successive governments since we returned to democracy in 1999. How can we be suffering like this in our own country as one of the largest oil producing state in Africa and 9th in the world.

“I want to believe that, government has over the years failed to come up with sincere political will to address the incessant fuel crisis across the country”, Yakubu opined.

Meanwhile people from other part of the state said they buy fuel between N250 and N300 despite the monitoring by department of petroleum service in the state.

However, fuel scarcity did not really stop the locals from going to their various places of worship and visiting their loved ones within and outside the state capital.