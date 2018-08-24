 Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and other business experts are billed to train over 1,000 youths in Anambra State on employable skills.

The training which would be a weeklong event with the theme, ‘Let Youth Ace’, is aimed at drilling the youths in various aspects of skills, and is being organised for youths of Christ Holy Church International.

Disclosing this, on Thursday, during the opening session of the 2018 Nation Builders’ Youth Academy at Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, leader of the youths, Dr. Smart Aguba, said former Governor Obi, chosen because of his versatility in business and politics, is expected to take the youths on employable skills and entrepreneurship.

According to Aguba, “The aim of this practical training is to provide the participants the requisite skills that will enable them thrive in all situations of life.

“We have identified that as a result of the competitive culture of the world today, more youths are confused and do not know what life they are on earth for.

READ ALSO: Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo

“We have set a vision to raise a generation of youths who are positively empowered with godly character, positive character and unwavering zeal to make the world a better place and sustain it.

“We believe that to help to attain this vision, planning and executing youth training project will enable our youths to set goals in life for themselves and stay to achieving the goal and help other young people found around them do the same.”

Speaking while declaring the academy open the General Superintendent (GS) of the church, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, said the training was part of the corporate social responsibility of the church to empower its youths to serve God.

He said, “We shall continue to celebrate you until you become what God wants you to be.”

Noting that the youth academy was a capacity building programme, Okoh assured the youths of continued support of the church, adding that the church would soon commission its vocational academy for skill acquisitions.