My only worry about the vice presidential candidacy of Okute is his membership of a wrong political association. If he had come up from the ruling party, it would have been a smooth ride instead of the evolving cataclysmic bumpiness that his current affiliation hallmarks. This is a case of a good man in a wrong party.

How I wish Obi had come from the All Progressives Congress (APC)! His victory would have been totalistic and unimpeachable. Unfortunately, he cannot defect at this juncture! Perhaps, he should start working on our Igbo presidency in 2023 now. As for the next dispensation, there is nothing whatsoever stopping unbeatable President Muhammadu Buhari, I insist unequivocally and unapologetically!

At the weekend I stumbled on a testamentary document that profusely profiled the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter (Okute) Obi. It is a very instructive testimonial in this age of pervasive corruption. Come along with me as we voyage into the enthronement of a good name that is better than silver and gold.

Little wonder Obi left N75 billion in the coffers of the state at the glorious end of his eventful tenure—the needless controversy that ensued over the actual amount notwithstanding! There may have been a few changes in the portfolios below, but they do not subtract from the underpinnings of the evergreen recognition. This also explains why former President Goodluck Jonathan made him an integral icon of his transformational government despite their contrasting political party affiliations at the time.